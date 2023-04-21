Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3 on Friday

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 their playoff series Friday night. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from Target Center in Minneapolis and will air on ESPN. The Nuggets won the first two games of the series and will hope to take a commanding 3-0 lead tonight.

For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is dealing with a wrist injury, but is probable to play. Minnesota has Rudy Gobert dealing with back spasms and Jaylen Nowell dealing with a knee injury. Both guys are listed as questionable but are expected to play.

The Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 223. On the moneyline, the Nuggets are -135 while the Timberwolves are +115.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +2.5

The Timberwolves struggled in the first two games, but Game 2 didn't feel like a strong win for Denver. After going down big early, Minnesota battled back into it and cut the deficit to as low as two points in the second half. The Nuggets have had success at home, but could encounter some struggles on the road. I expect the Timberwolves to look much better on their home court and to come away with this win.

Anthony Edwards looked as good as we have seen hm this playoff as he scored 41 points. Foul trouble has been a big issue for the Timberwolves on the road. The officials should favor him more at home, which will help Minnesota’s cause.

Over/Under: Over 223

We know the Nuggets’ ability to score, and the Timberwolves are due for a breakout game offensively. The Nuggets are not great defensively, but Minnesota has yet to expose that. Both games between these two teams in Minnesota during the regular season went over this total. I expect this to be a tight game with both teams scoring 110+ points. Take the over on this number tonight.