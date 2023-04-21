Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s NBA playoff games

The NBA playoffs have a three-game slate for Friday night. The three games set for tonight are Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, and Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. The Cavaliers vs. Knicks game will air on ABC while the other two will be on ESPN.

Below we take a look at the best NBA player prop bets to consider for tonight with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Trae Young over 24.5 Points vs. Celtics (-130)

Young has not played well this postseason and went under this total in both games of this series. He’s acknowledged his struggles and said he would be better. In Atlanta, I expect him to come out with a chip on his shoulder. He’s played better at home this season and he should be tuned up tonight as he looks to avoid going down 3-0 in the series. Young faced Boston twice during the regular season and went over this total in both of those matchups.

Jalen Brunson over 5.5 Assists vs. Cavaliers (-115)

Brunson went over this total in Game 2 after just two assists in Game 1. The Knicks need him to make plays if they want a shot at winning in Game 3. He is a winning player and knows what is needed to have success. I expect a big game from him and Julius Randle tonight. Brunson has success dishing out assists, but he also needs his teammates to knock some shots down tonight. I expect Brunson to get at least six assists and clear this number.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 8.5 Rebounds vs. Nuggets (-140)

Towns cleared this total in both of the first two matchups this series. Rudy Gobert is banged up and Towns has been strong on the glass. He hasn’t been able to get things going scoring, but I would consider taking him over 20.5 points as well. As the leader of this team, Towns has to be better if the Timberwolves want a chance at winning. I expect a double-double from him once again tonight, which means the over should connect on this prop.