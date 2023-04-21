NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday’s playoff games

The NBA playoffs continue Friday night with three more games. On ESPN, we have the Boston Celtics facing the Atlanta Hawks and the Denver Nuggets meeting the Minnesota Timberwolves. On ABC, we will see the Cleveland Cavaliers battling the New York Knicks. With three games to choose from, DFS value plays could be harder to come by. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks, $4,900

Quickly has had major struggles through the first two playoff games, but he’s facing one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. With two games to adjust, I think we see his best playoff performance tonight. Quickley was snubbed of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award Thursday, so I would expect him to play with a chip on his shoulder in this one.

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks, $4,400

It’s crazy to see Collins at this price because in DFS last season he was worth much more. The Hawks have not been good this year and he’s part of the issue. Although he’s struggled, Collins is still worth taking a shot on DFS because of his upside. A guy like him could go for 35+ DFS points easily, especially in a game where his team needs him offensively to avoid going down 3-0.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets, $4,200

KCP has not been elite this season, but is a solid role player the Nuggets need. He hasn’t scored a ton all season in DFS but in the playoffs, he’s been playing an increased number of minutes. If he can score 20+ DFS points, he’ll be a great value play. I expect the Nuggets to struggle tonight, but those are usually the games that role players have success as the stars can’t seem to get things going.