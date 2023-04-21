How to watch Celtics vs. Hawks Game 3 on TV and via live stream

ESPN will host Friday’s Game 3 matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks with tipoff set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Boston once again handled Atlanta in a 119-106 victory on Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead in this first-round series. The Celtics shot 55.8% from the field and was up by 22 points at one point during the contest. Jayson Tatum dropped 29 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the win.

Atlanta has its backs against the wall at home and needs to produce better numbers offensively. The Hawks are shooting just 40.7% from the field through the first two games of this series and have attempted just 30 free throws.