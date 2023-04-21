 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3 on TV and via live stream

We go over how you can watch Friday’s ESPN game between the Nuggets and Timberwolves.

By Nick Simon

ESPN will host Friday’s Game 3 matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Minnesota showed fight late in Game 2 against Denver, but ultimately fell short in a 122-113 loss. An Anthony Edwards three briefly gave the Wolves the lead before a quick 7-0 run by the Nuggets put them behind the eight-ball once again. The Timberwolves must win to stay alive, as no NBA team has ever overcome a 3-0 playoff deficit.

Denver saw a 21-point lead at one point dwindle, but was able to ward off Minnesota down the stretch to take a 2-0 series lead. Jamal Murray stepped up with 40 points in the victory. The Nuggets can take a commanding 3-0 lead in this series with a win Friday and set themselves up for some rest ahead of the second round.

