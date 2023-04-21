How to watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 3 on TV and via live stream

ABC will host Friday’s Game 3 matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cleveland picked itself up on Tuesday after falling flat in Game 1, hammering New York in a 107-90 victory. Darius Garland produced 32 points while Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley both provided double-doubles.

New York came down to earth in Game 2 and will try to regain some its mojo in the Garden. The Knicks shot just 36.7% from the field and were down by 29 at one point. Julius Randle is back for New York after exiting late in Game 2 with a back injury. That’ll provide a much-needed boost for the Knicks.