Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Yankees on Friday, April 21

The New York Yankees (12-7) will continue their homestand when they get a three-game series started with the Toronto Blue Jays (11-8) on Friday, April 21. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and the game can be seen on Apple TV+. Yusei Kikuchi (2-0, 4.75 ERA) gets the ball for Toronto, while New York counters with Domingo German (1-1, 3.86).

The Yankees took two of three against the Los Angeles Angels this week and won four of their last five heading into this series. The Blue Jays are losers of three of their last four games after losing two of three against the Houston Astros.

The Yankees are -135 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Blue Jays +115 underdogs. The over/under is set at 8.5.

Blue Jays-Yankees picks: Friday, April 21

Injury report

Blue Jays

Out: RP Mitch White (elbow), Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Chad Green (elbow)

Yankees

Out: OF Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), SP Luis Severino (lat), OF Harrison Bader (oblique), RP Lou Trivino (elbow), SP Carlos Rodon (elbow), RP Tommy Kahnle (biceps), C Ben Rortvedt (finger), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), RP Scott Effross (elbow), SP Luis Gil (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Domingo German

Kikuchi had two good starts where he allowed just one run each, but his other outing is throwing off his season-long stats when he gave up six runs over 4.1 innings. However, Kikuchi is coming off a season where he had a 5.19 ERA in year one with Toronto.

German will make his fourth start and is coming off his best outing of the year. He allowed one run over 6.1 innings of work with 11 strikeouts in a victory over the Minnesota Twins as he looks to keep the success rolling into Friday night.

Over/Under pick

Neither offense has been hitting that well recently as the Yankees have scored three or fewer runs in three of their last four games, while the Blue Jays scored less than three in three of their last four. Those recent mini-slumps may have driven this total down a bit, and that’s a good time to pounce. The righty-heavy Yankees should do well at the plate in this matchup, and the Blue Jays will do enough to get to this total.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Yankees have the pitching edge in this matchup when looking comparing career numbers between the two starters. The Yankees are coming off a nine-run performance against the Angels thanks to a five-run first inning, and they have a better chance to have a strong offensive day.

Pick: Yankees