Picks, predictions for Royals vs. Angels on Friday, April 21

The Kansas City Royals (4-15) and the Los Angeles Angels (9-10) will start a three-game series on Friday, April 21. First pitch from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. Taylor Clarke (1-0, 6.75 ERA) will start for Kansas City, while Los Angeles counters with two-way star Shohei Ohtani (2-0, 0.86 ERA).

The Angels are the -280 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the road underdogs with +235 odds, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Royals-Angels picks: Friday, April 21

Injury report

Royals

Out: SP Kris Bubic (elbow), OF Drew Waters (oblique)

Angels

Day to day: C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder)

Out: C Max Stassi (hip), 1B Jared Walsh (head), RP Ryan Tepera (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Taylor Clarke vs. Shohei Ohtani

Kansas City could go with a Johnny-whole-staff approach as the reliever Clarke gets his first start of the season. In fact, it will be his first start since 2020, when he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Clarke last pitched against the Texas Rangers and gave up three earned runs on four hits in just an inning of work.

Ohtani is coming off a rain-shortened start. Due to a lengthy rain delay, he only pitched two inning against the Boston Red Sox but still struck out three and allowed one earned run, despite not giving up a hit.

Over/Under pick

The Royals are riding the struggle bus. They’ve scored four runs or fewer in six straight, while the Angels have put up five runs or fewer in five straight. I think L.A. is able to put up some runs, but I don’t see K.C. scoring enough off Ohtani to hit the over.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Kansas City has lost six straight games and nine of their last ten. Los Angeles hasn’t been much better, going 2-5 in its last seven. Still, when you have Ohtani on the mound, the Angels should be able to pick up a much-needed win.

Pick: Angels