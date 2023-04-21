Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Giants on Friday, April 21

The New York Mets have won six of seven games on their current West Coast road trip and will look to notch another victory against the San Francisco Giants tonight. First pitch is set for 10:15 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA. Joey Lucchesi will make his first start in nearly two years for the Mets while Anthony DeSclafani (1-0, 1.42 ERA) will get the nod for the Giants.

San Francisco is a -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is a +100 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Mets-Giants picks: Friday, April 21

Injury report

Mets

Day to day: OF Starling Marte (neck)

Out: Tim Locastro (back), RP Stephen Nogosek (RP), C Omar Narvaez (calf)

Giants

Out: RF Mitch Haniger (oblique), CF Austin Slater (hamstring), CF Bryce Johnson (concussion), DH Joc Pederson (wrist)

Starting pitchers

Joey Lucchesi vs. Anthony DeSclafani

Lucchesi is making his first start in the big leagues since June of 2021, when he suffered a UCL tear in his left elbow that sidelined him for the rest of the year and the entire 2022 season. Playing with Triple-A Syracuse to start this season, he posted a 2-0 record with a 2.30 ERA in three starts, racking up 16 strikeouts in the process.

DeSclafani has been excellent in his three starts so far this year, yielding just 12 hits and four earned runs while striking out 16 batters in the process. He did his part in what turned into an eventual 7-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers last Saturday, going 6.2 innings with just two earned runs allowed. So far, both left- and right-handed batters are hitting under .220 against him and that’s a really good sign for him moving forward. However, he has been most vulnerable against the third and cleanup hitters in the order and that could be a problem when Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor step to the plate this evening.

Over/Under pick

The total will hinge on the Mets’ ability to crack DeSclafani early in this contest. They’ve been rolling offensively during this road trip, but may be in for a slightly off night. I’d go with the under here.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

Simply put, I’d trust a starter that’s in a rhythm over one that is making his first MLB start in nearly two years. New York is due for an off night during this hot streak and I’d wager on it happening at Oracle Park tonight. Take San Fran.

Pick: Giants