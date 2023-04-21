Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, April 21

After a lighter slate on Thursday, every MLB team is scheduled to be in action on Friday, April 21. The featured set of games at DraftKings DFS begins at 7:05 p.m. ET and consists of 12 games. With so many options to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, April 21

Adley Rutschman ($5,500)

Ryan Mountcastle ($4,900)

Austin Hays ($4,100)

Anthony Santander ($3,900)

Rutschman, Hays and Mountcastle combined to go 0-for-11 in Baltimore’s last game. Hays and Rutschman are still hitting at least .309 each and have daily upside. Mountcastle and Santander don’t have the same high batting averages but have a positive outlook against Detroit starter Michael Lorenzen, who allowed six earned runs in his first outing of the season.

The Orioles are the -175 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Tigers are the +150 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Mike Trout ($6,200)

Hunter Renfroe ($5,400)

Taylor Ward ($5,000)

Anthony Rendon ($4,100)

Shohei Ohtani would obviously be included here, but he is taking the mound on Friday. The Angels will take on reliever Taylor Clarke who is making his first start of the year. In relief, he has made seven appearances and has a 1-0 record with a 6.75 ERA. Los Angeles should be in line for a big game with this advantageous matchup.

The Angels are the -280 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are +235 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Julio Rodriguez ($5,900)

Ty France ($4,800)

Teoscar Hernandez ($4,700)

Eugenio Suarez ($4,000)

Matz has yet to get out of the sixth inning this season. The Cardinals also haven’t won a game started by Matz to this point. He has an 0-2 record with a 6.48 ERA. Seattle’s lineup has a solid matchup and should be a profitable stack on Friday.

The Mariners are home moneyline favorites with -140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.