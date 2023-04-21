 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, April 21

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Friday, April 21.

By Chris Landers
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, April 21

Tyler Mahle, Minnesota Twins — Mahle’s struggled over his last two outings, but in his defense, they were brutal matchups: home against the Houston Astros and then in the Bronx against the New York Yankees. His fastball velocity has returned to what it was before he was sidelined with a shoulder injury late last year, and more importantly, he’s about to get the cure to what ails any pitcher: a matchup with the Washington Nationals and their league-worst .579 OPS — no, that’s not a typo — against right-handed pitching. In pitcher-friendly Target Field and with the Twins offense behind him, he’s got major strikeout upside and a very good chance for a win.

Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles — Speaking of teams that can’t hit righties: The Detroit Tigers are just barely ahead of the Nats at 27th in baseball, presenting a chance for Tyler Wells to post another solid start. The righty doesn’t strike out many batters, but he currently sports a microscopic 0.73 WHIP despite facing the Yankees and Chicago White Sox and should feast in this plum spot at home.

Zach Plesac, Cleveland Guardians — Don’t let Plesac’s numbers fool you: The righty gave up six runs in one inning in his season-opening start, which is still inflating his ERA. He’s been solid his last two times out, and now he gets a sorry Miami Marlins team at home in front of a great Guardians defense. Don’t expect a ton of Ks, but a win and quality start are very much on the table.

Starting pitcher rankings 4/21

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Shohei Ohtani vs. Royals
2 Aaron Nola vs. Rockies
3 Julio Urias @ Cubs
4 Freddy Peralta vs. Red Sox
5 Zac Gallen vs. Padres
6 George Kirby vs. Cardinals
7 Graham Ashcraft @ Pirates
8 Tyler Mahle vs. Nationals
9 Jon Gray vs. Athletics
Strong plays
10 Hunter Brown @ Braves
11 Mitch Keller vs. Reds
12 Seth Lugo @ Diamondbacks
13 Tyler Wells vs. Tigers
14 Zach Plesac vs. Marlins
15 Anthony DeSclafani vs. Mets
Questionable
16 Steven Matz @ Mariners
17 Nick Pivetta @ Brewers
18 Yusei Kikuchi @ Yankees
19 Braxton Garrett @ Guardians
20 Domingo German vs. Blue Jays
21 JP Sears @ Rangers
22 Drew Smyly vs. Dodgers
Don't do it
11 Bryce Elder vs. Astros
12 Michael Kopech @ Rays
13 Michael Lorenzen @ Orioles
14 Joey Lucchesi @ Giants
Trevor Williams @ Twins
Ryan Yarbrough @ Angels

