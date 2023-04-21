Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, April 21

Intro

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, April 21

Pitchers to stream

Tyler Mahle, Minnesota Twins — Mahle’s struggled over his last two outings, but in his defense, they were brutal matchups: home against the Houston Astros and then in the Bronx against the New York Yankees. His fastball velocity has returned to what it was before he was sidelined with a shoulder injury late last year, and more importantly, he’s about to get the cure to what ails any pitcher: a matchup with the Washington Nationals and their league-worst .579 OPS — no, that’s not a typo — against right-handed pitching. In pitcher-friendly Target Field and with the Twins offense behind him, he’s got major strikeout upside and a very good chance for a win.

Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles — Speaking of teams that can’t hit righties: The Detroit Tigers are just barely ahead of the Nats at 27th in baseball, presenting a chance for Tyler Wells to post another solid start. The righty doesn’t strike out many batters, but he currently sports a microscopic 0.73 WHIP despite facing the Yankees and Chicago White Sox and should feast in this plum spot at home.

Zach Plesac, Cleveland Guardians — Don’t let Plesac’s numbers fool you: The righty gave up six runs in one inning in his season-opening start, which is still inflating his ERA. He’s been solid his last two times out, and now he gets a sorry Miami Marlins team at home in front of a great Guardians defense. Don’t expect a ton of Ks, but a win and quality start are very much on the table.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Friday, April 21st.