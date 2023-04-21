Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, April 21

Intro
Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, April 21
Pitchers to stream
Tyler Mahle, Minnesota Twins — Mahle’s struggled over his last two outings, but in his defense, they were brutal matchups: home against the Houston Astros and then in the Bronx against the New York Yankees. His fastball velocity has returned to what it was before he was sidelined with a shoulder injury late last year, and more importantly, he’s about to get the cure to what ails any pitcher: a matchup with the Washington Nationals and their league-worst .579 OPS — no, that’s not a typo — against right-handed pitching. In pitcher-friendly Target Field and with the Twins offense behind him, he’s got major strikeout upside and a very good chance for a win.
Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles — Speaking of teams that can’t hit righties: The Detroit Tigers are just barely ahead of the Nats at 27th in baseball, presenting a chance for Tyler Wells to post another solid start. The righty doesn’t strike out many batters, but he currently sports a microscopic 0.73 WHIP despite facing the Yankees and Chicago White Sox and should feast in this plum spot at home.
Zach Plesac, Cleveland Guardians — Don’t let Plesac’s numbers fool you: The righty gave up six runs in one inning in his season-opening start, which is still inflating his ERA. He’s been solid his last two times out, and now he gets a sorry Miami Marlins team at home in front of a great Guardians defense. Don’t expect a ton of Ks, but a win and quality start are very much on the table.
And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Friday, April 21st.
Starting pitcher rankings 4/21
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Matchup
|Must-start
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|vs. Royals
|2
|Aaron Nola
|vs. Rockies
|3
|Julio Urias
|@ Cubs
|4
|Freddy Peralta
|vs. Red Sox
|5
|Zac Gallen
|vs. Padres
|6
|George Kirby
|vs. Cardinals
|7
|Graham Ashcraft
|@ Pirates
|8
|Tyler Mahle
|vs. Nationals
|9
|Jon Gray
|vs. Athletics
|Strong plays
|10
|Hunter Brown
|@ Braves
|11
|Mitch Keller
|vs. Reds
|12
|Seth Lugo
|@ Diamondbacks
|13
|Tyler Wells
|vs. Tigers
|14
|Zach Plesac
|vs. Marlins
|15
|Anthony DeSclafani
|vs. Mets
|Questionable
|16
|Steven Matz
|@ Mariners
|17
|Nick Pivetta
|@ Brewers
|18
|Yusei Kikuchi
|@ Yankees
|19
|Braxton Garrett
|@ Guardians
|20
|Domingo German
|vs. Blue Jays
|21
|JP Sears
|@ Rangers
|22
|Drew Smyly
|vs. Dodgers
|Don't do it
|11
|Bryce Elder
|vs. Astros
|12
|Michael Kopech
|@ Rays
|13
|Michael Lorenzen
|@ Orioles
|14
|Joey Lucchesi
|@ Giants
|Trevor Williams
|@ Twins
|Ryan Yarbrough
|@ Angels