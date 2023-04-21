Fantasy baseball trade values: Overall rankings for Week 4

We’re through three full weeks of the 2023 MLB season, May is right around the corner, and that can only mean one thing:
preparing for Mother’s Day evaluating fantasy baseball trades. Maybe you’re wondering whether you should sell high on your waiver-wire pickup who’s off to a hot start. Maybe you’re an Oneil Cruz owner (or a Corey Seager owner or a Tim Anderson owner or a Jeffrey Springs owner or...) looking to fill an injury-shaped hole on your roster. Or maybe you want to buy low on someone else’s slumping star.
Either way, ‘tis the season for trading — which is where our trade value rankings come in, a fresh top-200 to help you sort through offers and find hidden value.
Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Week 4
Trade values: Week 4
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|OF
|53.9
|2
|Aaron Judge
|OF
|50.2
|3
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|49.1
|4
|Trea Turner
|SS
|48.3
|5
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|45.3
|6
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|SS/OF
|43.8
|7
|Mookie Betts
|2B/OF
|43.1
|8
|Yordan Alvarez
|OF
|39.3
|9
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|1B
|39.1
|10
|Mike Trout
|OF
|38.9
|11
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH/SP
|38.4
|12
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|38
|13
|Pete Alonso
|1B
|36.6
|14
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|35.7
|15
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|33.7
|16
|Juan Soto
|OF
|33.5
|17
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|32.2
|18
|Austin Riley
|3B
|31.8
|19
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|31.5
|20
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B
|28.7
|21
|Matt Olson
|1B
|28.5
|22
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|3B/SS
|28.2
|23
|Randy Arozarena
|OF
|28
|24
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|27.5
|25
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|26.9
|26
|Manny Machado
|3B
|26.7
|27
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|25.8
|28
|Spencer Strider
|SP
|25.8
|29
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|25.4
|30
|Luis Robert
|OF
|25.2
|31
|Wander Franco
|SS
|25.1
|32
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|24.4
|33
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|24.4
|34
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|24.1
|35
|Michael Harris II
|OF
|23.2
|36
|George Springer
|OF
|22.6
|37
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|22.2
|38
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|21.7
|39
|Willy Adames
|SS
|21.6
|40
|Jacob deGrom
|SP
|21.2
|41
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|21
|42
|Daulton Varsho
|C
|20.6
|43
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|19.8
|44
|Kyle Schwarber
|OF
|19.7
|45
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B
|19.7
|46
|Byron Buxton
|OF
|19.5
|47
|Eloy Jimenez
|1B
|19.5
|48
|Adley Rutschman
|C
|19.5
|49
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|19.1
|50
|Teoscar Hernandez
|OF
|19.1
|51
|Josh Hader
|RP
|18.8
|52
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|18.8
|53
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|18.8
|54
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|18.7
|55
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|18.2
|56
|Starling Marte
|OF
|18.2
|57
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|18.1
|58
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|18.1
|59
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|18
|60
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|17.9
|61
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|17.8
|62
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|17.7
|63
|Julio Urias
|SP
|17.7
|64
|Adolis Garcia
|OF
|17.5
|65
|Devin Williams
|RP
|17.4
|66
|JT Realmuto
|C
|17.4
|67
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|17.2
|68
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|17.2
|69
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|16.9
|70
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|16.7
|71
|Will Smith
|C
|16.7
|72
|Andres Gimenez
|2B/SS
|16.5
|73
|Max Fried
|SP
|16.4
|74
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|16.3
|75
|Salvador Perez
|C
|16.3
|76
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|16.3
|77
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|16.2
|78
|Christian Yelich
|OF
|16.1
|79
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B
|16.1
|80
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|16.1
|81
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|15.9
|82
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|15.8
|83
|Max Muncy
|2B/3B
|15.6
|84
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|15.4
|85
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|15.3
|86
|Jose Abreu
|1B
|15.2
|87
|Gunnar Henderson
|SS/3B
|15
|88
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|14.9
|89
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|14.6
|90
|Corey Seager
|SS
|14.5
|91
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|14.4
|92
|Tommy Edman
|2B/SS
|14.4
|93
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|14.2
|94
|Ian Happ
|OF
|14.1
|95
|Nico Hoerner
|2B/SS
|14.1
|96
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|13.9
|97
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|13.5
|98
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|13.5
|99
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|13.3
|100
|Willson Contreras
|C
|13.3
|101
|MJ Melendez
|C/OF
|13.3
|102
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|13.1
|103
|Christian Walker
|1B
|13.1
|104
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|13
|105
|Nathaniel Lowe
|1B
|12.8
|106
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|12.8
|107
|Alec Bohm
|1B/3B
|12.7
|108
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|12.5
|109
|Jonathan India
|2B
|12.5
|110
|J.D. Martinez
|Util
|12.5
|111
|David Bednar
|RP
|12.3
|112
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|12.2
|113
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|12.2
|114
|Logan Webb
|SP
|12
|115
|C.J. Cron
|1B
|11.8
|116
|Anthony Santander
|OF
|11.7
|117
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|11.5
|118
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|11.5
|119
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|11.4
|120
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|11.4
|121
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|11.2
|122
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|11.2
|123
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|10.8
|124
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|10.6
|125
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|10.5
|126
|Sean Murphy
|C
|10.4
|127
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|10.4
|128
|Riley Greene
|OF
|10.2
|129
|Tyler Stephenson
|C
|10.2
|130
|Ketel Marte
|2B
|10
|131
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|9.8
|132
|Amed Rosario
|SS/OF
|9.8
|133
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|9.8
|134
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B/2B
|9.7
|135
|Miguel Vargas
|1B/2B
|9.6
|136
|Luis Arraez
|1B/2B
|9.5
|137
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|9.4
|138
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B/OF
|9.3
|139
|Robbie Ray
|SP
|9.2
|140
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|9.2
|141
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|9.1
|142
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|9.1
|143
|Tyler O'Neill
|OF
|8.9
|144
|Yandy Diaz
|1B/3B
|8.7
|145
|Giancarlo Stanton
|OF
|8.7
|146
|Ty France
|1B
|8.6
|147
|Kris Bryant
|OF
|8.6
|148
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|8.5
|149
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|8.4
|150
|Kodai Senga
|SP
|8.3