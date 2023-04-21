 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy baseball trade values: Overall rankings for Week 4

We run down a fresh batch of fantasy baseball rankings to help you sort through early-season trade offers.

By Chris Landers
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 19, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

We’re through three full weeks of the 2023 MLB season, May is right around the corner, and that can only mean one thing: preparing for Mother’s Day evaluating fantasy baseball trades. Maybe you’re wondering whether you should sell high on your waiver-wire pickup who’s off to a hot start. Maybe you’re an Oneil Cruz owner (or a Corey Seager owner or a Tim Anderson owner or a Jeffrey Springs owner or...) looking to fill an injury-shaped hole on your roster. Or maybe you want to buy low on someone else’s slumping star.

Either way, ‘tis the season for trading — which is where our trade value rankings come in, a fresh top-200 to help you sort through offers and find hidden value.

Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Week 4

Rank Player Eligible Value
1 Ronald Acuna OF 53.9
2 Aaron Judge OF 50.2
3 Kyle Tucker OF 49.1
4 Trea Turner SS 48.3
5 Julio Rodriguez OF 45.3
6 Fernando Tatis Jr. SS/OF 43.8
7 Mookie Betts 2B/OF 43.1
8 Yordan Alvarez OF 39.3
9 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B 39.1
10 Mike Trout OF 38.9
11 Shohei Ohtani DH/SP 38.4
12 Rafael Devers 3B 38
13 Pete Alonso 1B 36.6
14 Gerrit Cole SP 35.7
15 Freddie Freeman 1B 33.7
16 Juan Soto OF 33.5
17 Bo Bichette SS 32.2
18 Austin Riley 3B 31.8
19 Corbin Burnes SP 31.5
20 Paul Goldschmidt 1B 28.7
21 Matt Olson 1B 28.5
22 Bobby Witt Jr. 3B/SS 28.2
23 Randy Arozarena OF 28
24 Marcus Semien 2B 27.5
25 Corbin Burnes SP 26.9
26 Manny Machado 3B 26.7
27 Nolan Arenado 3B 25.8
28 Spencer Strider SP 25.8
29 Francisco Lindor SS 25.4
30 Luis Robert OF 25.2
31 Wander Franco SS 25.1
32 Bryan Reynolds OF 24.4
33 Shane McClanahan SP 24.4
34 Cedric Mullins OF 24.1
35 Michael Harris II OF 23.2
36 George Springer OF 22.6
37 Sandy Alcantara SP 22.2
38 Corbin Carroll OF 21.7
39 Willy Adames SS 21.6
40 Jacob deGrom SP 21.2
41 Max Scherzer SP 21
42 Daulton Varsho C 20.6
43 Felix Bautista RP 19.8
44 Kyle Schwarber OF 19.7
45 Jazz Chisholm 2B 19.7
46 Byron Buxton OF 19.5
47 Eloy Jimenez 1B 19.5
48 Adley Rutschman C 19.5
49 Aaron Nola SP 19.1
50 Teoscar Hernandez OF 19.1
51 Josh Hader RP 18.8
52 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 18.8
53 Brandon Lowe 2B 18.8
54 Jordan Romano RP 18.7
55 Zac Gallen SP 18.2
56 Starling Marte OF 18.2
57 Framber Valdez SP 18.1
58 Seiya Suzuki OF 18.1
59 Emmanuel Clase RP 18
60 Dylan Cease SP 17.9
61 Xander Bogaerts SS 17.8
62 Kevin Gausman SP 17.7
63 Julio Urias SP 17.7
64 Adolis Garcia OF 17.5
65 Devin Williams RP 17.4
66 JT Realmuto C 17.4
67 Ozzie Albies 2B 17.2
68 Taylor Ward OF 17.2
69 Zack Wheeler SP 16.9
70 Alex Bregman 3B 16.7
71 Will Smith C 16.7
72 Andres Gimenez 2B/SS 16.5
73 Max Fried SP 16.4
74 Gleyber Torres 2B 16.3
75 Salvador Perez C 16.3
76 Shane Bieber SP 16.3
77 Ryan Helsley RP 16.2
78 Christian Yelich OF 16.1
79 Ryan Mountcastle 1B 16.1
80 Steven Kwan OF 16.1
81 Yu Darvish SP 15.9
82 Joe Musgrove SP 15.8
83 Max Muncy 2B/3B 15.6
84 Luis Castillo SP 15.4
85 Carlos Correa SS 15.3
86 Jose Abreu 1B 15.2
87 Gunnar Henderson SS/3B 15
88 Alejandro Kirk C 14.9
89 Carlos Rodon SP 14.6
90 Corey Seager SS 14.5
91 Clay Holmes RP 14.4
92 Tommy Edman 2B/SS 14.4
93 Clayton Kershaw SP 14.2
94 Ian Happ OF 14.1
95 Nico Hoerner 2B/SS 14.1
96 Logan Gilbert SP 13.9
97 Tim Anderson SS 13.5
98 Alek Manoah SP 13.5
99 Matt Chapman 3B 13.3
100 Willson Contreras C 13.3
101 MJ Melendez C/OF 13.3
102 Joe Ryan SP 13.1
103 Christian Walker 1B 13.1
104 Kenley Jansen RP 13
105 Nathaniel Lowe 1B 12.8
106 Nestor Cortes SP 12.8
107 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 12.7
108 Ryan Pressly RP 12.5
109 Jonathan India 2B 12.5
110 J.D. Martinez Util 12.5
111 David Bednar RP 12.3
112 Nick Lodolo SP 12.2
113 Hunter Renfroe OF 12.2
114 Logan Webb SP 12
115 C.J. Cron 1B 11.8
116 Anthony Santander OF 11.7
117 Camilo Doval RP 11.5
118 Anthony Volpe SS 11.5
119 Hunter Greene SP 11.4
120 Freddy Peralta SP 11.4
121 Pablo Lopez SP 11.2
122 Rowdy Tellez 1B 11.2
123 Jose Altuve 2B 10.8
124 Jhoan Duran RP 10.6
125 Jeremy Pena SS 10.5
126 Sean Murphy C 10.4
127 Jesus Luzardo SP 10.4
128 Riley Greene OF 10.2
129 Tyler Stephenson C 10.2
130 Ketel Marte 2B 10
131 Anthony Rizzo 1B 9.8
132 Amed Rosario SS/OF 9.8
133 Lars Nootbaar OF 9.8
134 Jake Cronenworth 1B/2B 9.7
135 Miguel Vargas 1B/2B 9.6
136 Luis Arraez 1B/2B 9.5
137 Brandon Nimmo OF 9.4
138 Andrew Vaughn 1B/OF 9.3
139 Robbie Ray SP 9.2
140 Lucas Giolito SP 9.2
141 Alexis Diaz RP 9.1
142 Chris Bassitt SP 9.1
143 Tyler O'Neill OF 8.9
144 Yandy Diaz 1B/3B 8.7
145 Giancarlo Stanton OF 8.7
146 Ty France 1B 8.6
147 Kris Bryant OF 8.6
148 Ezequiel Tovar SS 8.5
149 Charlie Morton SP 8.4
150 Kodai Senga SP 8.3

