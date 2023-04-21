How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for April 21 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH.

We’re just over two weeks away from the Backlash pay-per-view in San Juan, Puerto Rico and the card is beginning to come together for that event. Tonight’s episode of Smackdown will continue the march towards that show and will feature two title matches. We’ll be sure to also get more hype for the WWE Draft, which will begin in one week.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, April 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

The various faction wars featuring the Bloodline vs. Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens/Matt Riddle and the Judgement Day vs. the LWO have raged on for the past few weeks. The two stories intertwined on Monday’s episode of Raw, with the Bloodline and Judgement Day agreeing to take care of each other’s problems. The show opened with Solo Sikoa defeating Rey Mysterio and closed with Zayn/Owens/Riddle beating Finn Balor/Damian Priest/Dominik Mysterio in a six-man tag before all involved parties brawled to end the night. All of this will for sure carry over into tonight’s episode of Smackdown as we sit one week out from a Wrestlemania rematch between Zayn/Owens and the Usos for the tag titles.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther will try to extend his lengthy title reign when defending against Xavier Woods tonight. Last week, Woods defeated L.A. Knight in a singles match and then used his trombone to interrupt an Imperium conversation backstage. An annoyed Gunther then called Woods a goof and said that he’ll beat some respect into him in the ring. The New Day member stated that he’s never gotten a shot at the IC title and will relish in the opportunity to take the belt prior to the WWE Draft. We’ll see who emerges victorious in what should be a great matchup.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will have their first title defense when facing Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville tonight. Last week, Green and Deville interrupted the champ’s title celebration to officially challenge for a title match. This carried over into Raw this past Monday when Green threw a drink into Morgan’s face, bringing out the rage of the tag champs. We’ll see who walks out with the belts in this one.

Also on the show, Ricochet and Braun Strowman will look to get revenge on the Viking Raiders for their sneak attack last week when the two teams face off tonight. We should also get more developments in the feud between the recently returned Shinsuke Nakamura and Karrion Kross.