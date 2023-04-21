Pick on the Moneyline for Astros-Braves on April 21

The defending World Series Champion Houston Astros find themselves below .500 at 9-10 and looking for revenge as they travel to Atlanta to face the team that defeated them in the 2021 World Series, the Braves.

Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves (-115, 8.5)

The two young starting pitchers in Friday’s game did not factor in the 2021 World Series as Bryce Elder looks to keep up his strong start for the Braves, entering having allowed just three runs across three starts and 16 1/3 innings thus far this season.

The Astros send Hunter Brown to oppose him, who’s been terrific as well with four runs allowed across 18 2/3 innings in his three starts this season, but as Brown has ascended this season, the rest of the team has regressed.

In 2022, the Astros led the league with a 2.80 ERA in the bullpen, which is currently 14th this season while the Braves are third among MLB teams in bullpen ERA this season after ranking fourth in this category a season ago.

The Astros are also trying to overcome injuries in the lineup, ranking 20th in home runs per at-bay this season with Michael Brantley and Jose Altuve out of the lineup.

The Braves have been relatively close to the power standards they set last season to start 2023, currently ranking fifth among MLB teams in home runs both on a per game and per at-bay basis after leading the National League in home runs last season.

Both starters in Friday’s clash figure to be mainstays in the rotation for years to come, but it will be the pitcher with the healthier lineup and sharper bullpen supporting them that will get the win, and that team is the home-standing Braves.

The Play: Braves -115