Is Stars F Joe Pavelski playing in Game 3 vs. Wild?

Dallas Stars F Joe Pavelski was hit big by Minnesota Wild D Matt Dumba in Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pavelski was forced to leave the game and Dumba received a minor penalty for the hit. Pavelski was ruled out for Game 2 and is in the NHL’s concussion protocol. We’re going over his status for Game 3 of the series on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET from Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The series is tied 1-1.

Joe Pavelski injury updates

Pavelski didn’t play in Game 2 and the Stars bounced back with a 7-3 victory over Minnesota, which won Game 1 in 2OT 3-2. As a result, the Stars promoted Tyler Seguin to the top line with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. That move paid off in Game 2. Hintz score a hat trick and Seguin also scored in the win to even the series. It was clear the Stars rallied a bit around Pavelski’s injury and they’ve got plenty of forward depth to withstand his absence.