Is Stars F Joe Pavelski playing in Game 3 vs. Wild?

Dallas forward is in concussion protocol after taking a big hit from Matt Dumba in Game 1. We go over his status for Game 3 on Friday.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars skates up ice with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period of an NHL game at Little Caesars Arena on April 10, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Dallas defeated Detroit 6-1. Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Dallas Stars F Joe Pavelski was hit big by Minnesota Wild D Matt Dumba in Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pavelski was forced to leave the game and Dumba received a minor penalty for the hit. Pavelski was ruled out for Game 2 and is in the NHL’s concussion protocol. We’re going over his status for Game 3 of the series on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET from Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The series is tied 1-1.

Joe Pavelski injury updates

Pavelski didn’t play in Game 2 and the Stars bounced back with a 7-3 victory over Minnesota, which won Game 1 in 2OT 3-2. As a result, the Stars promoted Tyler Seguin to the top line with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. That move paid off in Game 2. Hintz score a hat trick and Seguin also scored in the win to even the series. It was clear the Stars rallied a bit around Pavelski’s injury and they’ve got plenty of forward depth to withstand his absence.

