Report: Lions WR Jameson Williams among group suspended by NFL for gambling

The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy, per Ian Rapoport. Detroit Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill are suspended for six games. Lions safety CJ Moore, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney have all been suspended indefinitely, but at least for a year.

Since the ruling has come out, the Lions have released both Moore and Cephus, per Adam Schefter. Williams is said to have violated the specific policy of betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games, per Chris Burke. This is likely why he received only six games compared to the indefinite suspensions handed down to his now-former teammates. Cephus, Moore and Toney were found to have bet on NFL games during the 2022 season, per Tom Pelissero.

This news is a continuance of the NFL cracking down on their gambling policies. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley reportedly bet on games while away from his former team, the Atlanta Falcons, and was hit with an indefinite suspension. It carries a length of at least one year, and Ridley applied for reinstatement and was approved, allowing him to join the Jaguars. Berryhill and Williams will be permitted to participate in all pre-season activities, including games, with their suspension starting in Week 1.

Williams is obviously the most notable name on this list. He was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft and was working his way back from an injury throughout most of the season. Williams finished the year with only one reception in six games, but it was a 41-yard touchdown. He was expected to take a step forward this season to be the team’s No. 2 wideout behind Amon-Ra St. Brown.