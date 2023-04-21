How to watch Hurricanes vs. Islanders in Game 3 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TBS will host Friday’s matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The Islanders head back to the Island down 2-0. They shouldn’t be all that discouraged. You lost a Game 2 in overtime and Game 1 was 2-1, so the Isles have been right there with Carolina. The Hurricanes were awful on the road in the 2022 postseason, plus the Islanders were 25-13-3 at home this season. There’s no reason to count New York out just yet.

In Game 2, the Islanders were unable to hold onto a late 3-2 lead and Jesper Fast ended it early in overtime. Ilya Sorokin had another good game with 33 saves while the second line led by Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri accounted for two of three goals. Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns combined for a goal and three assists in the win for the Hurricanes.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Islanders live stream

Date: Friday, April 21

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.