How to watch Bruins vs. Panthers in Game 3 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TNT will host Friday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Bruins (65-12-5) took the first game of the series 3-1 but fell in game two 6-3. The story of the game is that goalie Linus Ullmark is day-to-day and won’t start in net on Friday. This will bump Jeremy Swayman into a start, and Ullmark is considered a game-time decision to even serve as the backup.

The Panthers (42-32-8) are tied 1-1 with the Bruins as they return to their home ice for two games. Despite Sergei Bobrovsky winning 24 games in net during the regular season, Alex Lyon will start his third straight game in the net. Florida will hope to continue their momentum after D Brandon Montour netted two goals, with C Sam Bennett adding a third in the decisive victory.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Bruins vs. Panthers live stream

Date: Friday, April 21

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT live stream

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via the TNT live stream. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.