How to watch Stars vs. Wild in Game 3 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TBS will host Friday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 9:30 p.m. ET at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Dallas (47-21-14) lost the first game of the series 3-2 in double overtime. The Stars got their revenge in Game 2, 7-3. Center Roope Hintz had a hat trick and added an assist, while RW Evgenii Dadonov added two goals of his own. Goalie Jake Oettinger has started in net the first two games of the series and is expected to start Game 3.

Minnesota (46-25-11) returns to its home ice with the series tied 1-1. In the series-opening win, Kirill Kaprizov, Sam Steel and Ryan Hartman all notched a goal. Hartman’s was arguably the biggest, coming nearly 12 minutes into the second overtime period. Marc-Andre Fleury was in goal for game two, while Filip Gustavsson was the goalie in Game 1. Gustavsson is expected to be in net for game three.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Wild live stream

Date: Friday, April 21

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: TBS live stream

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TBS live stream. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.