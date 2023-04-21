How to watch Oilers vs. Kings in Game 3 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TNT will host Friday’s matchup between the Oilers and Kings in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 10 p.m. ET at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The Oilers (50-23-9) evened the series with a 4-2 victory in Wednesday night’s Game 2 as the series heads to Los Angeles. Connor McDavid led the league in points this season with teammate Leon Draisaitl right behind him in second. Edmonton has been very good away from home this season with a 27-11-3 record on the road.

The Kings (47-25-10) will play a home game for the first time since April 10 when they were 26-11-4 during the regular season. Los Angeles goalie Joonas Korpisalo saved 76 shots through the first two games of this series as the Kings look to take control in Game 3.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Oilers vs. Kings live stream

Date: Friday, April 21

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.