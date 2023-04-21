Victor Wembanyama officially declares for 2023 NBA Draft

Rising French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama was a guest on ESPN’s NBA Today on Friday, where he officially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. The 7’4” prospect is projected to be the consensus No. 1 overall pick and is one of the most anticipated generational prospects to enter the league.

Listed at 7’4” with an eight-foot wingspan, Wembanyama will be the tallest and lengthiest player in the NBA upon his arrival. What puts him in generational prospect territory is his guard-like ball-handling skills and three-point shooting ability even for his size. Some draft analysts have described him as a 7’4” Kevin Durant, with others drawing comparisons with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 19-year-old has spent four years playing pro-level basketball in France, starring for the Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A league this season. Through 29 games, he has averaged 21.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Wembanyama will be the immediate centerpiece and cornerstone for whichever franchise wins NBA Draft Lottery and lands the No. 1 pick. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs finished the regular season with the three worst records in the league and each have the highest chance at landing the top pick at 14%. Scoot Henderson of G League Ignite and Alabama’s Brandon Miller right behind Wembanyama on most draft boards and will be nice consolation prizes for the two teams that just miss out on the No. 1 pick. The NBA Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 16.