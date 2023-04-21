Le’Veon Bell vs. JMX: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The boxing world gets arguably the biggest fight of the year this weekend featuring a pair of pro athletes at the top of their game. That is not tonight’s fight.

A day before Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia face off in a catchweight fight that will have the entire boxing world tuned in, we get a celebrity boxing match that is tough to gauge. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell will step into the ring to face YouTube personality JMX. The bout airs on DAZN and is four rounds.

Bell has two fights to his credit. In September 2022, he knocked out fellow former running back Adrian Peterson in the fifth round of their five-round bout. A month later he lost a four-round unanimous decision to MMA fighter Uriah Hall.

JMX’s real name is Joel Morris and he has four fights in his career. He fought twice as an amateur in 2018 and claimed wins on the KSI-Weller card and then the KSI-Paul card. He turned professional in 2019 and claimed a win over Wojciech Gola and then a win over Ginty on MF & DAZN Z Series 2.

This fight does not have odds DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll be updating throughout the bout until it wraps up.

