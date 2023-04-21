Twins 2B Jorge Polanco activated off IL, Edouard Julien optioned to Triple-A

The Minnesota Twins have activated veteran second baseman Jorge Polanco from the injured list. In a corresponding move, they sent 2B Edouard Julien down to their Triple-A affiliate. Also on Friday, the franchise sent Jorge Alcala to the minors and called up its No. 8 overall prospect Simeon Woods Richardson.

Jorge Polanco is back, returning from the injured list to rejoin the #MNTwins lineup for the first time since last August.



Edouard Julien was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul to make room.



Twins also optioned RHP Jorge Alcala to Triple-A and called up RHP Simeon Woods Richardson. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) April 21, 2023

Polanco has yet to suit up for the major league team this season. He suffered a knee injury in the pre-season and began the year on the IL. Polanco spent most of his rehab assignment at the team’s Low-A Fort Myers, with his two most recent games being for Triple-A St. Paul. Overall, he hit a combined .231 with a double, RBI, four walks and four runs.

The switch-hitting Polanco hit .235 in 104 games for Minnesota last season. He had 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 56 RBI. He will bring a veteran presence back to the Twins’ batting order. They have several high-profile players on the IL, and Polanco is hopefully just the start of Minnesota being able to get back to full strength.