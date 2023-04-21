 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twins 2B Jorge Polanco activated off IL, Edouard Julien optioned to Triple-A

We discuss Jorge Polanco being activated by the Twins and Edouard Julien is heading back to the minors.

By Teddy Ricketson
Jorge Polanco #11 of the Minnesota Twins throws against the San Francisco Giants on August 26, 2022 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins have activated veteran second baseman Jorge Polanco from the injured list. In a corresponding move, they sent 2B Edouard Julien down to their Triple-A affiliate. Also on Friday, the franchise sent Jorge Alcala to the minors and called up its No. 8 overall prospect Simeon Woods Richardson.

Polanco has yet to suit up for the major league team this season. He suffered a knee injury in the pre-season and began the year on the IL. Polanco spent most of his rehab assignment at the team’s Low-A Fort Myers, with his two most recent games being for Triple-A St. Paul. Overall, he hit a combined .231 with a double, RBI, four walks and four runs.

The switch-hitting Polanco hit .235 in 104 games for Minnesota last season. He had 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 56 RBI. He will bring a veteran presence back to the Twins’ batting order. They have several high-profile players on the IL, and Polanco is hopefully just the start of Minnesota being able to get back to full strength.

