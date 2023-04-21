Angels C Logan O’Hoppe placed on IL with shoulder injury

Just a few days after reports surfaced that Shohei Ohtani would not only leave in free agency but might very well get dealt at this summer’s trade deadline if the Los Angeles Angels were out of contention, L.A. lost one of its best position players to the injured list.

Catcher Logan O’Hoppe, a former top prospect that the team acquired last year in exchange for outfielder Brandon Marsh, reaggravated a left shoulder subluxation against the New York Yankees on Thursday and will need some time on the IL.

Logan O’Hoppe has been placed on the IL with his left shoulder injury. But there’s no update yet on the severity. Chad Wallach had his contract selected and is catching Shohei Ohtani tonight — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 21, 2023

O’Hoppe was off to a great start in his first full season in the Majors, with a .283/.339/.547 slash line and four homers in his first 16 games. He was a rare development bright spot for an Angels team that has so often struggled to produce young, cost-controlled talent around Ohtani and Mike Trout — and his would-be back-up, Max Stassi, is still out as he recovers from a left hip strain.

O’Hoppe hopefully won’t require too long of a stay on the IL, although the team has yet to offer any sort of timetable for his return. Marsh, meanwhile, has been one of the best players in baseball for the Phillies, with a 1.136 OPS that leads the National League. (Sorry, we had to.)