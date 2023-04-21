Darius Garland playing through ankle injury in Game 3 Friday vs. Knicks

Update: Garland is back in the game and did finally hit a triple. The ankle doesn’t appear to be bothering him at the moment but we’ll see if the Cavaliers opt to give him some additional rest if this deficit doesn’t get cut down soon.

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland appeared to suffer an ankle injury in Game 3 Friday against the New York Knicks after stepping on a cameraman on the baseline. Garland missed a point blank layup and stepped on the cameraman as his momentum carried him out of bounds.

Looks like Darius Garland tripped on a cameraman's foot after missing a layup and tweaked his ankle. He subbed out the game. Garland is 2-for-17 (0-for-6 from three) so far in Game 3. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 22, 2023

As the tweet says, it has been a horror game for Garland and the Cavaliers in general offensively. The point guard was dominant in Game 2 but has put up a major stinker here going 2-17 from the floor and 0-6 from behind the arc. This was a player who made the All-Star Game last year and hit 41% of his triples during the regular season.

The good news at the moment is Garland hasn’t gone back to the locker room for further evaluation yet. His ankle likely has some pain but there might not be major swelling to the point where he can’t put pressure on it. That’ll allow him to play in this game, although that might not be wise given how he’s played and the deficit the Cavs face.

If Garland is unable to continue, Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman will absorb his minutes. Ricky Rubio is also a candidate to get some run at the point guard spot.