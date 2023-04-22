Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis defeats Ryan Garcia by 7th Round TKO [VIDEO]

Live Results: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis defeats Ryan Garcia by way of seventh-round TKO!

In one of the most anticipated bouts of the modern boxing era, undefeated lightweights Gervonta “Tank” Davis (28-0, 26 KO) and “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) will finally meet in the ring. Set for Saturday, April 22 at T-Mobile Arena in “Fabulous” Las Vegas, Davis-Garcia will serve as the Main event of a 4-bout fight card on a DAZN PPV.

Despite a shorter stature for a lightweight (5-foot-5.5), WBA lightweight champion Davis is one of the most explosive fighters in the division. A 28-year-old southpaw, Davis generates devastating punching power through his core, especially with hooks and uppercuts. Through 28 professional bouts, Davis remains undefeated—Even more staggering, is the fact that he has won 18 of his past 19 matches via knockout (highlighting a devastating career KO rate of nearly 93 percent). With a reach of 67.5 inches, Davis gives up noticeable length to Garcia, but expect Tank to be up to task.

Across the ring, 24-year-old Ryan Garcia has been one of the biggest draws in the sport over the past three years. Showcasing lightning quick hand speed and a gargantuan social media following, Garcia has publicly called for this match with Davis for some time now, as the two have built a healthy rivalry between each other. Garcia is also undefeated and boasts solid power (82.6 percent career KO rate) to go along with his speed. Standing at 5-foot-10 with a reach of 70 inches, the taller-Garcia will do well to stay out of Davis’ power range.

Immediately preceding Davis-Garcia will be the Co-Main event, a WBA super middleweight title fight between David Morrell Jr. (8-0, 7 KO) of Cuba and Yamaguchi Falcao (24-1-1, 10 KO) of Brazil. Of course, Falcao is a late substitute for the title after Morrell Jr.’s original opponent, Sena Agbeko, was forced to withdraw less than two weeks before fight night due to not having a license with the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

In the Main event, Davis is favored (-245 ML) to defeat Garcia (+190 ML) at DraftKings Sportsbook the week of the fight. The round total is set at 7.5 (-115 both ways). Morrell is a -2000 favorite against Falcao, who is a +950 underdog. The rest of the card includes Bektemir Meliqoziyev as a -1800 favorite against Gabriel Rosado in a super middleweight bout and Elijah Garcia as a -1400 favorite against Kevin Salgado in a middleweight bout.

Full Card for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia (DAZN PPV, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Main event: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis won by seventh-round TKO over Ryan Garcia

The face of boxing @Gervontaa stops Garcia in round 7 with a VICIOUS body shot #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/8MRrWvBOOQ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023

David Morrell won by first-round KO over Yamaguchi Falcão

.@OsvaryJ's power is nothing to be played with



He scores an emphatic round 1 KO of Falcao.#MorrellFalcao #DavisGarcia



Order: https://t.co/mIiYdmufbG pic.twitter.com/OpgpVlHjAD — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023

Bektemir Melikuziev won by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 99-91) Gabriel Rosado

Elijah Garcia won by unanimous decision (95-94, 97-92, 97-92) over Kevin Salgado

Prelims (Social Media and DAZN, 6:00 pm ET)

Fiodor Czerkaszyn won by ninth-round TKO (2:07) over Elias Espadas