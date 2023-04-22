Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight time, live stream, more for catchweight bout

This Saturday night (Apr. 22), the boxing community will get a long-anticipated bout when two of the lightweight division’s brightest stars put their Twitter-fingers to rest and throw on the gloves—From Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, Gervona “Tank” Davis (28-0, 26 KO) and “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) will clash in a fight scheduled for 12 rounds. Davis-Garcia will be the Main event of a 4-bout fight card, but how can you tune in?

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

With the fight card beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Main event ringwalks are scheduled tentatively for 11 p.m. ET.

DAZN will hold the broadcasting rights for the entire Davis-Garcia fight card. In the United States (+ Canada, Australia and New Zealand), the fight will be available for purchase via DAZN PPV as well as Showtime Pay-per-view.

Throughout the majority of Europe, the fight will stream live as part of a DAZN subscription.

Fighter history

At only (5-foot-5.5), WBA lightweight champion Davis is one of the most explosive fighters in the division. A lefty, he generates devastating punching power through his core, translating to damage-ensuing hooks and uppercuts. Through 28 professional bouts (also his age), Davis remains undefeated. Even more overwhelming is the fact that he has won 18 of his past 19 matches via KO, highlighting a devastating career knockout rate of nearly 93 percent. Davis’ reach of 67.5 inches gives up significant length to Garcia, but expect Tank to be choose his spots wisely. In Davis’ last fight, he stopped a previously undefeated Hector Luis Garcia via 8-round TKO.

In the other corner, 24-year-old Ryan Garcia has been one of the major draws in the current epoch. With lightning-quick hand speed and a gargantuan social media fanbase, Garcia has publicly called for this match with Davis for some time now, as the two have built a healthy rivalry between each other. Garcia is also undefeated and boasts solid power (82.6 percent career KO rate) to go along with his speed. Standing at 5-foot-10 with a reach of 70 inches, the taller-Garcia will do well to stay out of Davis’ power range.

Fight odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Gervonta Davis shows as a -250 favorite on the moneyline, while Ryan Garcia is priced at +190 to pull off the upset. The round total is set at 7.5—juiced to -115 on both sides. In the Winning Method market, “Davis by KO/TKO/DQ” yields the shortest odds at -140, while “Garcia by Decision or Technical Decision” pays back at 8/1. An outright “Draw” is priced longest at 16/1.

Full card for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia