Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia live round-by-round updates: Tank defeats Garcia by 7th Round TKO [VIDEO]

Live Results: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis defeats Ryan Garcia by way of seventh-round TKO!

The face of boxing @Gervontaa stops Garcia in round 7 with a VICIOUS body shot #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/8MRrWvBOOQ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023

11:15 p.m. Tank is locked in making his way to the ring, as the battle of undefeated fighters is set to begin shortly!

11:10 p.m. live update Garcia makes his ring walk in front of a packed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tank-Garcia moments away from round 1.

At long last, undefeated boxing sensations “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) and Gervonta “Tank” Davis (28-0, 26 KO) will lace up the gloves this Saturday night in Sin City. From Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, the catchweight bout will feature 12 rounds between two of the sport’s most electric performers—let’s see what happens when blinding speed meets devastating power. Davis-Garcia will serve as the Main event of a 4-bout fight card. For round-by-round updates on fight night, see below.

Garcia, standing at 5-foot-10 (70-inch reach), has been one of the most impressive fighters over the past three years in a crowded lightweight division. His previous three fights have seen him declared victor twice by stoppage (def. Luke Campbell, Javier Fortuna) and once by UD (def. Emmanuel Tagoe). Against Davis this Saturday, Garcia will need to loosen up his footwork and utilize his range in combination with his lightning-quick hand speed. Garcia is finally getting his wish—he has publicly challenged Davis on numerous occasions.

Davis, at only 5-foot-5.5 (67.5-inch reach), is one of the most powerful southpaws we have ever seen at that size—he is the current WBA lightweight champion and possesses an uppercut that frequently renders opponents unconscious. Davis has won 18 of his last 19 fights via stoppage; His round 6 knockout wins over Leo Santa Cruz and Rolando Romero are still racking up views online. Against the much taller Garcia, Davis will need to emphasize spacing and timing, picking his shots wisely.

Gervonta Davis comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -245 favorite while Ryan Garcia is a +190 underdog.

We’ll be following along all night with round-by-round scoring until we have a result.

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia round-by-round results

Round 1: Garcia 10-9

Ryan shoots out a quick left and Tank swiftly avoids it. Davis very patient and standing tall. Garcia not throwing that much either, definitely a slow start for both, dissecting their respective styles. Pump fake left to the body by Tank, Floyd shouting at him from ringside. Tension running high, snail pace to begin but this is high-level prize fighting.

Round 2: Davis 10-9 (19-19)

Garcia all over Tank wow what a combination, Tank is hurt. Ref breaks the fighters away. Garcia again being a head hunter, searching for shots to end Tank. Again Garcia presses forward cutting off the ring, the more aggressor. Garcia aims another left hook, Tank with a HUGE left hook and Garcia has touched the canvas he’s DOWN, what a turn of events!

Round 3: Davis 10-9 (Davis 29-28)

Garcia needs to tread lightly, Davis has taken over all the momentum “KingRy” had last round. More patience from both sides after an electric second round. Garcia spent a lot of energy in round 2 and Tank connects with a nice straight left. He’s tagging Garcia at a better rate this go round, Tank in control.

Round 4: Davis 10-9 (Davis 39-37)

Garcia has not looked the same since dropping, Tank playing the patience game very nicely. Davis attacking the body more and connects again with a nice left hook to the body. Now Davis strikes a right to Garcia that hits. Power of Tank Davis on full display. Garcia not guarding the body well.

Round 5: Davis 10-9 (Davis 49-46)

The big burst from Garcia in round 2 seems to have drained him a bit. Trying a left hook that is not landing. Fight starting to mirror round 1 of a snail pace. Left hand presses right into the face of Garcia, Tank is rolling. Tank again lands a nice body shot, Garcia dangerously turning his back from Tank.

Round 6: Garcia 10-9 (Davis 58-56)

Body shot department to the advantage of Tank. Right hand lands for Garcia and Tank steps back momentarily. Garcia cutting off the ring and looking composed here. Right hand misses, Tank absorbing all of Garcia’s shots and not phased. Left upstairs connects for Tank followed by a left to the body. Garcia with more quantity for the cards, Davis with more quality.

Round 7: Davis TKO

Big left hand for Tank and Garcia takes a step back, now falls to one knee! Referee counting down as blood falls from Garcia’s nose and it’s OVER! Wow Tank Davis does it again!