Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

At long last, undefeated boxing sensations “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) and Gervonta “Tank” Davis (28-0, 26 KO) will lace up the gloves this Saturday night in Sin City. From Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, the catchweight bout will feature 12 rounds between two of the sport’s most electric performers—let’s see what happens when blinding speed meets devastating power. Davis-Garcia will serve as the Main event of a 4-bout fight card. For round-by-round updates on fight night, see below.

Garcia, standing at 5-foot-10 (70-inch reach), has been one of the most impressive fighters over the past three years in a crowded lightweight division. His previous three fights have seen him declared victor twice by stoppage (def. Luke Campbell, Javier Fortuna) and once by UD (def. Emmanuel Tagoe). Against Davis this Saturday, Garcia will need to loosen up his footwork and utilize his range in combination with his lightning-quick hand speed. Garcia is finally getting his wish—he has publicly challenged Davis on numerous occasions.

Davis, at only 5-foot-5.5 (67.5-inch reach), is one of the most powerful southpaws we have ever seen at that size—he is the current WBA lightweight champion and possesses an uppercut that frequently renders opponents unconscious. Davis has won 18 of his last 19 fights via stoppage; His round 6 knockout wins over Leo Santa Cruz and Rolando Romero are still racking up views online. Against the much taller Garcia, Davis will need to emphasize spacing and timing, picking his shots wisely.

Gervonta Davis comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -245 favorite while Ryan Garcia is a +190 underdog.

We’ll be following along all night with round-by-round scoring until we have a result.

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD