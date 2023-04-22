How much are Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia getting paid for Saturday’s catchweight bout

Boxing fans are in for a treat as a 136-pound catchweight showdown between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (28-0, 24 KO) and Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) is set to take place this weekend. The two unbeaten fighters are scheduled for 12 rounds at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas.

Davis vs. Garcia will take place this Saturday, April 22, with the undercard starting at 8 p.m. ET. Davis and Garcia will likely make their way to the ring sometime after 11 p.m.

Davis-Garcia will be airing on both DAZN and Showtime.

Davis is making his second appearance in the ring in 2023, fresh off a ninth round TKO of Hector Garcia back in January. With an undefeated record of 28-0, Tank has won 26 of those all by KO/TKO. The current WBA (Regular) lightweight champion has delivered some SportsCenter top-10 level knockouts throughout his career, he now looks to add another one to his list. Davis is due a guaranteed $5 million and an estimated 50% of the PPV shares according to sportspayouts. When the fight wraps up officially, Tank could walk away with $10 million in total.

On the opposite side of the ring, Garcia is no stranger to the bright lights, as the former WBC interim lightweight champion is looking to shock the world. Garcia also enters this fight unbeaten with a record of 23-0. Like Davis, Garcia is also a knockout maestro, accumulating 19 KOs in his career. Garcia is due a guaranteed $2.5 million. Once the fight is over in its entirety, Garcia could end up with $5 million in total as he is estimated to receive 50% of PPV shares, per The Sun.

Davis and Garcia are two superstar talents, given both are under 30 and in their prime, and this is a clear runaway for fight of the year. Although, a recent development has emerged in which both fighters have agreed to bet their entire purses, per boxing24/7. Whether or not this is true, Saturday night is sure to be an entertaining bout between two of the biggest names in boxing today.