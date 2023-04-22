 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who has Gervonta Davis fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, record, more

Gervonta Davis will take on Ryan Garcia in a catchweight bout on Saturday. We break down his record heading into the ring.

By Gabriel Santiago
Gervonta Davis v Ryan Garcia - Media Workout
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 06: WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis prepares for his workout at Barry’s Boxing Gym on April 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis is scheduled to fight Ryan Garcia in a catchweight bout on April 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

Ahead of a career-defining fight against “King” Ryan Garcia this Saturday (Apr. 22), WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (28-0, 26 KO) comes in on a torrential streak, leaving the majority of his foes unconscious when finished. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Davis is a devastatingly powerful southpaw, having knocked out 18 of his past 19 opponents: Good enough to support his career 92.9 percent KO rate.

With T-Mobile Arena serving as the venue for Saturday’s bout, Davis will compete in “Fabulous” Las Vegas for the first time since 2017. Now that fight week has officially arrived, let’s take a glance back at Davis’ professional boxing history.

Gervonta Davis fight history

Here are “Tank” Davis’ past 10 fights, consecutively:

  • Jan. 7, 2023: W-TKO, Def. Hector Luis Garcia (round 8)
  • May 28, 2022: W-TKO, Def. Rolando Romero (round 6)
  • Dec. 5, 2021: W-UD, Def. Isaac Cruz
  • Jun. 26, 2021: W-TKO, Def. Mario Barrios (round 11)
  • Oct. 31, 2020: W-KO, Def. Leo Santa Cruz (round 6)
  • Dec, 28, 2019: W-TKO, Def. Yuriorkis Gamboa (round 12)
  • Jul. 27, 2019: W-TKO, Def. Ricardo Nunez (round 2)
  • Feb. 9, 2019: W-KO, Def. Hugo Ruiz (round 1)
  • Apr. 21, 2018: W-TKO, Def. Jesus Cuellar (round 3)
  • Aug. 26, 2017: W-KO, Def. Francisco Fonseca (round 8)

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Gervonta Davis is a -250 favorite to defeat Ryan Garcia (+190 ML) on Saturday night. The round total is set at 7.5.

