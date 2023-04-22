Who has Gervonta Davis fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, record, more

Ahead of a career-defining fight against “King” Ryan Garcia this Saturday (Apr. 22), WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (28-0, 26 KO) comes in on a torrential streak, leaving the majority of his foes unconscious when finished. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Davis is a devastatingly powerful southpaw, having knocked out 18 of his past 19 opponents: Good enough to support his career 92.9 percent KO rate.

With T-Mobile Arena serving as the venue for Saturday’s bout, Davis will compete in “Fabulous” Las Vegas for the first time since 2017. Now that fight week has officially arrived, let’s take a glance back at Davis’ professional boxing history.

Gervonta Davis fight history

Here are “Tank” Davis’ past 10 fights, consecutively:

Jan. 7, 2023: W-TKO, Def. Hector Luis Garcia (round 8)

May 28, 2022: W-TKO, Def. Rolando Romero (round 6)

Dec. 5, 2021: W-UD, Def. Isaac Cruz

Jun. 26, 2021: W-TKO, Def. Mario Barrios (round 11)

Oct. 31, 2020: W-KO, Def. Leo Santa Cruz (round 6)

Dec, 28, 2019: W-TKO, Def. Yuriorkis Gamboa (round 12)

Jul. 27, 2019: W-TKO, Def. Ricardo Nunez (round 2)

Feb. 9, 2019: W-KO, Def. Hugo Ruiz (round 1)

Apr. 21, 2018: W-TKO, Def. Jesus Cuellar (round 3)

Aug. 26, 2017: W-KO, Def. Francisco Fonseca (round 8)

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Gervonta Davis is a -250 favorite to defeat Ryan Garcia (+190 ML) on Saturday night. The round total is set at 7.5.