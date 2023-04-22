Who has Ryan Garcia fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, record, more

Ahead of a career-defining fight versus WBA lightweight world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis this Saturday (Apr. 22), 24-year-old “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) is eager to make a bold statement. The record of detest between Garcia and Davis is well documented (Twitter beefs are almost always public), but come Saturday, two of boxing’s flashiest fighters will do their talking with the leather. A California kid, can Garcia’s hand speed overwhelm the much shorter-Davis’?

With T-Mobile Arena serving as the venue for Saturday’s bout, Garcia will compete in “Fabulous” Las Vegas for the first time since 2019. Now that fight week has officially arrived, let’s take a glance back at Garcia’s professional boxing history.

Ryan Garcia fight history

Here are “King” Ryan Garcia’s past 10 fights, consecutively:

Jul. 16, 2022: W-KO, Def. Javier Fortuna (round 6)

Apr. 9, 2022: W-UD, Def. Emmanuel Tagoe

Jan. 2, 2021: W-TKO, Def. Luke Campbell (round 7)

Feb. 14, 2020: W-KO, Def. Francisco Fonseca (round 1)

Nov. 2, 2019: W-KO, Def. Romero Duno (round 1)

Mar. 30, 2019: W-TKO, Def. Jose Lopez (round 12)

Dec. 15, 2018: W-KO, Def. Braulio Rodriguez (round 5)

Sep. 1, 2018: W-MD, Def. Carlos Morales

May 4, 2018: W-UD, Def. Jayson Velez

Mar. 22, 2018: W-KO, Def. Fernando Vargas Parra (round 1)

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Ryan Garcia is a +190 underdog to defeat Gervonta Davis (-250 ML) on Saturday night. The round total is set at 7.5.