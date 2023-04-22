Odds for Sergei Pavlovich-Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night

UFC Vegas 71 will be held at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 22. The main card has five fights on the schedule and the headline fight is a title elimination between heavyweights Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes. ESPN+ will have a live broadcast of the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET and the preliminary card at 4 p.m. ET.
Blaydes (17-3) comes into the match on a three-fight win streal — all by finish. Pavlovich (17-1) has won five straight and none of his recent fights have gone past the first round. The winner of this fight is expected to be in line to face the winner of Jon Jones-Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Sergei Pavlovich: +140
Curtis Blaydes: -165
Brad Taveras: -155
Bruno Silva: +135
Bobby Green: -250
Jared Gordon: +210
Iasmin Lucindo: -350
Brogan Walker: +290
Jeremiah Wells: -110
Matthew Semelsberger: -110
Preliminary card
Rick Glenn: -150
Christos Giagos: +130
Rani Yahya: +450
Montel Jackson: -600
Karol Rosa: -105
Norma Dumont: -115
Mohammed Usman: -110
Junior Tafa: -110
Francis Marshall: -205
William Gomis: +175
Priscila Cachoeira: +165
Karine Silva: -195
Brady Hiestand: +125
Batgerel Danaa: -145