Odds for Sergei Pavlovich-Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Corey Long
MMA: UFC 277-Lewis vs Pavlovich Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Vegas 71 will be held at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 22. The main card has five fights on the schedule and the headline fight is a title elimination between heavyweights Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes. ESPN+ will have a live broadcast of the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET and the preliminary card at 4 p.m. ET.

Blaydes (17-3) comes into the match on a three-fight win streal — all by finish. Pavlovich (17-1) has won five straight and none of his recent fights have gone past the first round. The winner of this fight is expected to be in line to face the winner of Jon Jones-Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Sergei Pavlovich: +140
Curtis Blaydes: -165

Brad Taveras: -155
Bruno Silva: +135

Bobby Green: -250
Jared Gordon: +210

Iasmin Lucindo: -350
Brogan Walker: +290

Jeremiah Wells: -110
Matthew Semelsberger: -110

Preliminary card

Rick Glenn: -150
Christos Giagos: +130

Rani Yahya: +450
Montel Jackson: -600

Karol Rosa: -105
Norma Dumont: -115

Mohammed Usman: -110
Junior Tafa: -110

Francis Marshall: -205
William Gomis: +175

Priscila Cachoeira: +165
Karine Silva: -195

Brady Hiestand: +125
Batgerel Danaa: -145

