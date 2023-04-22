Odds for Sergei Pavlovich-Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night

UFC Vegas 71 will be held at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 22. The main card has five fights on the schedule and the headline fight is a title elimination between heavyweights Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes. ESPN+ will have a live broadcast of the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET and the preliminary card at 4 p.m. ET.

Blaydes (17-3) comes into the match on a three-fight win streal — all by finish. Pavlovich (17-1) has won five straight and none of his recent fights have gone past the first round. The winner of this fight is expected to be in line to face the winner of Jon Jones-Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Sergei Pavlovich: +140

Curtis Blaydes: -165

Brad Taveras: -155

Bruno Silva: +135

Bobby Green: -250

Jared Gordon: +210

Iasmin Lucindo: -350

Brogan Walker: +290

Jeremiah Wells: -110

Matthew Semelsberger: -110

Preliminary card

Rick Glenn: -150

Christos Giagos: +130

Rani Yahya: +450

Montel Jackson: -600

Karol Rosa: -105

Norma Dumont: -115

Mohammed Usman: -110

Junior Tafa: -110

Francis Marshall: -205

William Gomis: +175

Priscila Cachoeira: +165

Karine Silva: -195

Brady Hiestand: +125

Batgerel Danaa: -145