What time is the 2023 Ag-Pro 300 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 22 with the Ag-Pro 300 at the Talladega Superspeedway. The race starts at 4:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports app. The race is 113 laps on a 2.66-mile track, and usually lasts under three hours — and sometimes under two and a half.
In 2021, the race was shortened due to rain, but in 2022, Noah Gragson finished the race in 2:40:52, in 2020, Justin Haley finished in 2:12:22, and in 2019, Tyler Reddick finished in 2:22:02.
This year, Austin Hill enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +400 heading into the race. He claimed pole position on Friday during evening qualifying. John Hunter Nemechek comes in +1100, with Josh Berry at +1200.
2023 Ag-Pro 300 starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Austin Hill
|21
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|3
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|4
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|5
|Jade Buford
|5
|6
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|8
|Jeb Burton
|27
|9
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|10
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|11
|Chandler Smith
|16
|12
|Sammy Smith
|18
|13
|Ryan Truex
|19
|14
|Derek Kraus
|10
|15
|Riley Herbst
|98
|16
|Sam Mayer
|1
|17
|Brennan Poole
|6
|18
|Cole Custer
|00
|19
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|44
|20
|Josh Berry
|8
|21
|Brandon Jones
|9
|22
|Dexter Stacey
|66
|23
|Josh Williams
|92
|24
|Parker Chase
|24
|25
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|26
|Gray Gaulding
|08
|27
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|28
|Caesar Bacarella
|45
|29
|Garrett Smithley
|4
|30
|Kaz Grala
|26
|31
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|32
|C.J. McLaughlin
|53
|33
|Joey Gase
|35
|34
|Blaine Perkins
|02
|35
|Jason White
|13
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|91
|37
|Jesse Iwuji
|34
|38
|David Starr
|07
|39
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|40
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|41
|Mike Harmon
|74
|42
|Parker Kligerman
|48