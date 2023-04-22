 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What time is the 2023 Ag-Pro 300 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Ag-Pro 300 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By DKNation Staff
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 22 with the Ag-Pro 300 at the Talladega Superspeedway. The race starts at 4:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports app. The race is 113 laps on a 2.66-mile track, and usually lasts under three hours — and sometimes under two and a half.

In 2021, the race was shortened due to rain, but in 2022, Noah Gragson finished the race in 2:40:52, in 2020, Justin Haley finished in 2:12:22, and in 2019, Tyler Reddick finished in 2:22:02.

This year, Austin Hill enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +400 heading into the race. He claimed pole position on Friday during evening qualifying. John Hunter Nemechek comes in +1100, with Josh Berry at +1200.

2023 Ag-Pro 300 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Austin Hill 21
2 Sheldon Creed 2
3 John H. Nemechek 20
4 Parker Retzlaff 31
5 Jade Buford 5
6 Anthony Alfredo 78
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Jeb Burton 27
9 Daniel Hemric 11
10 Brett Moffitt 25
11 Chandler Smith 16
12 Sammy Smith 18
13 Ryan Truex 19
14 Derek Kraus 10
15 Riley Herbst 98
16 Sam Mayer 1
17 Brennan Poole 6
18 Cole Custer 00
19 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
20 Josh Berry 8
21 Brandon Jones 9
22 Dexter Stacey 66
23 Josh Williams 92
24 Parker Chase 24
25 Joe Graf Jr 38
26 Gray Gaulding 08
27 Kyle Sieg 28
28 Caesar Bacarella 45
29 Garrett Smithley 4
30 Kaz Grala 26
31 Ryan Sieg 39
32 C.J. McLaughlin 53
33 Joey Gase 35
34 Blaine Perkins 02
35 Jason White 13
36 Josh Bilicki 91
37 Jesse Iwuji 34
38 David Starr 07
39 Ryan Ellis 43
40 Jeremy Clements 51
41 Mike Harmon 74
42 Parker Kligerman 48

More From DraftKings Nation