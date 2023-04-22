What time is the 2023 Ag-Pro 300 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 22 with the Ag-Pro 300 at the Talladega Superspeedway. The race starts at 4:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports app. The race is 113 laps on a 2.66-mile track, and usually lasts under three hours — and sometimes under two and a half.

In 2021, the race was shortened due to rain, but in 2022, Noah Gragson finished the race in 2:40:52, in 2020, Justin Haley finished in 2:12:22, and in 2019, Tyler Reddick finished in 2:22:02.

This year, Austin Hill enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +400 heading into the race. He claimed pole position on Friday during evening qualifying. John Hunter Nemechek comes in +1100, with Josh Berry at +1200.