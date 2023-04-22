How to watch Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Talladega, Alabama this weekend for the Ag-Pro 300. The Talladega Superspeedway will host the event on Saturday, April 22. The race begins at 4:00 p.m. ET. and will air on FS1 with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.
The race is 113 laps around the 2.66-mile circuit. Austin Hill tops the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, with +400 odds to win the race. He claimed pole position on Friday night in qualifying and Sheldon Creed will join him on the front row.
How to watch the Ag-Pro 300
Date: Saturday, April 22
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX.com/live
Live streaming the Ag-Pro 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Starting lineup
2023 Ag-Pro 300 starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Austin Hill
|21
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|3
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|4
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|5
|Jade Buford
|5
|6
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|8
|Jeb Burton
|27
|9
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|10
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|11
|Chandler Smith
|16
|12
|Sammy Smith
|18
|13
|Ryan Truex
|19
|14
|Derek Kraus
|10
|15
|Riley Herbst
|98
|16
|Sam Mayer
|1
|17
|Brennan Poole
|6
|18
|Cole Custer
|00
|19
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|44
|20
|Josh Berry
|8
|21
|Brandon Jones
|9
|22
|Dexter Stacey
|66
|23
|Josh Williams
|92
|24
|Parker Chase
|24
|25
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|26
|Gray Gaulding
|08
|27
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|28
|Caesar Bacarella
|45
|29
|Garrett Smithley
|4
|30
|Kaz Grala
|26
|31
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|32
|C.J. McLaughlin
|53
|33
|Joey Gase
|35
|34
|Blaine Perkins
|02
|35
|Jason White
|13
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|91
|37
|Jesse Iwuji
|34
|38
|David Starr
|07
|39
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|40
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|41
|Mike Harmon
|74
|42
|Parker Kligerman
|48