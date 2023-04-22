How to watch Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Talladega, Alabama this weekend for the Ag-Pro 300. The Talladega Superspeedway will host the event on Saturday, April 22. The race begins at 4:00 p.m. ET. and will air on FS1 with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The race is 113 laps around the 2.66-mile circuit. Austin Hill tops the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, with +400 odds to win the race. He claimed pole position on Friday night in qualifying and Sheldon Creed will join him on the front row.

How to watch the Ag-Pro 300

Date: Saturday, April 22

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the Ag-Pro 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup