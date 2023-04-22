 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Ag-Pro 300 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Talladega Superspeedway.

AUTO: MAR 18 NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Talladega, Alabama this weekend for the Ag-Pro 300. The Talladega Superspeedway will host the event on Saturday, April 22. The race begins at 4:00 p.m. ET. and will air on FS1 with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The race is 113 laps around the 2.66-mile circuit. Austin Hill tops the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, with +400 odds to win the race. He claimed pole position on Friday night in qualifying and Sheldon Creed will join him on the front row.

How to watch the Ag-Pro 300

Date: Saturday, April 22
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the Ag-Pro 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Ag-Pro 300 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Austin Hill 21
2 Sheldon Creed 2
3 John H. Nemechek 20
4 Parker Retzlaff 31
5 Jade Buford 5
6 Anthony Alfredo 78
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Jeb Burton 27
9 Daniel Hemric 11
10 Brett Moffitt 25
11 Chandler Smith 16
12 Sammy Smith 18
13 Ryan Truex 19
14 Derek Kraus 10
15 Riley Herbst 98
16 Sam Mayer 1
17 Brennan Poole 6
18 Cole Custer 00
19 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
20 Josh Berry 8
21 Brandon Jones 9
22 Dexter Stacey 66
23 Josh Williams 92
24 Parker Chase 24
25 Joe Graf Jr 38
26 Gray Gaulding 08
27 Kyle Sieg 28
28 Caesar Bacarella 45
29 Garrett Smithley 4
30 Kaz Grala 26
31 Ryan Sieg 39
32 C.J. McLaughlin 53
33 Joey Gase 35
34 Blaine Perkins 02
35 Jason White 13
36 Josh Bilicki 91
37 Jesse Iwuji 34
38 David Starr 07
39 Ryan Ellis 43
40 Jeremy Clements 51
41 Mike Harmon 74
42 Parker Kligerman 48

