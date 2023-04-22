 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for GEICO 500

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 16, 2023 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Lincoln, Alabama for its next race. The Talladega Superspeedway will host the 2023 GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 23. The day prior, qualifying will be held. It is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and will air on FS1.

This race will use a unique qualifying format, given that the track is a 2.66-mile superspeedway. All drivers will complete a single-car, single-lap qualifier. The 10 fastest drivers will advance to the final round. These drivers will run a new single-car, single-lap qualifier to set the first five rows of the starting lineup. The fastest driver from the final round will earn pole position for Sunday’s race.

Joey Logano has the best odds of winning the 2023 GEICO 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the race in 2018 and is installed at +1000 to win yet again. Logano is followed by Ryan Blaney (+1100), Denny Hamlin (+1200), Chase Elliott (+1200), William Byron (+1400) and Ross Chastain (+1400).

2023 GEICO 500 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Riley Herbst 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 36
26 Zane Smith 38
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Noah Gragson 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Tyler Reddick 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 J.J. Yeley 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Austin Hill 62
36 Ty Dillon 77
37 B.J. McLeod 78
38 Daniel Suarez 99

