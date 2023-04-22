NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for GEICO 500

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Lincoln, Alabama for its next race. The Talladega Superspeedway will host the 2023 GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 23. The day prior, qualifying will be held. It is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and will air on FS1.

This race will use a unique qualifying format, given that the track is a 2.66-mile superspeedway. All drivers will complete a single-car, single-lap qualifier. The 10 fastest drivers will advance to the final round. These drivers will run a new single-car, single-lap qualifier to set the first five rows of the starting lineup. The fastest driver from the final round will earn pole position for Sunday’s race.

Joey Logano has the best odds of winning the 2023 GEICO 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the race in 2018 and is installed at +1000 to win yet again. Logano is followed by Ryan Blaney (+1100), Denny Hamlin (+1200), Chase Elliott (+1200), William Byron (+1400) and Ross Chastain (+1400).