How to watch NASCAR qualifying for GEICO 500 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, drives a damaged car during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 09, 2023 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Alabama for its next race. The Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, AL will play host to the 2023 GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 23. Qualifying for the race will be held the day prior on Saturday, April 22. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and air on FS1.

Superspeedway qualifying is a different format than we typically see from the Cup Series. All vehicles will be in one group as opposed to splitting into two. Each driver will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier around the 2.66-mile circuit. The 10 fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This sees drivers run a new single-car, single-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be determined, and the fastest driver from the final round will be awarded the pole position on Sunday.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the 2023 Geico 500

Date: Saturday, April 22
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 GEICO 500 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Riley Herbst 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 36
26 Zane Smith 38
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Noah Gragson 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Tyler Reddick 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 J.J. Yeley 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Austin Hill 62
36 Ty Dillon 77
37 B.J. McLeod 78
38 Daniel Suarez 99

