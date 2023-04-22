How to watch NASCAR qualifying for GEICO 500 via live online stream

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Alabama for its next race. The Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, AL will play host to the 2023 GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 23. Qualifying for the race will be held the day prior on Saturday, April 22. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and air on FS1.

Superspeedway qualifying is a different format than we typically see from the Cup Series. All vehicles will be in one group as opposed to splitting into two. Each driver will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier around the 2.66-mile circuit. The 10 fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This sees drivers run a new single-car, single-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be determined, and the fastest driver from the final round will be awarded the pole position on Sunday.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the 2023 Geico 500

Date: Saturday, April 22

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list