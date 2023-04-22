NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for GEICO 500 race

The NASCAR Cup Series will be back in action this weekend. The Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama will host the 2023 GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 23. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Fox. The day prior, qualifying will be held.

This event will utilize the superspeedway qualifying format. Rather than splitting into groups, all vehicles will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The 10 fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. There, they will run a new one-lap, single-car qualifier with the fastest driver earning the pole position for Sunday’s race.

Joey Logano has the best odds to win the GEICO 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +1000 and is followed by Ryan Blaney (+1100), Denny Hamlin (+1200), Chase Elliott (+1200), William Byron (+1400) and Ross Chastain (+1400).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s GEICO 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.