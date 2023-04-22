 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for GEICO 500 race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Brad Keselowski, driver of the #6 Fastenal Ford, Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 The Beast Unleashed Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 16, 2023 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will be back in action this weekend. The Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama will host the 2023 GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 23. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Fox. The day prior, qualifying will be held.

This event will utilize the superspeedway qualifying format. Rather than splitting into groups, all vehicles will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The 10 fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. There, they will run a new one-lap, single-car qualifier with the fastest driver earning the pole position for Sunday’s race.

Joey Logano has the best odds to win the GEICO 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +1000 and is followed by Ryan Blaney (+1100), Denny Hamlin (+1200), Chase Elliott (+1200), William Byron (+1400) and Ross Chastain (+1400).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s GEICO 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 GEICO 500 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Riley Herbst 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 36
26 Zane Smith 38
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Noah Gragson 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Tyler Reddick 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 J.J. Yeley 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Austin Hill 62
36 Ty Dillon 77
37 B.J. McLeod 78
38 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation