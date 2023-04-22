Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

La Liga leaders Barcelona will face off against Atletico Madrid on Sunday morning as third-place Atletico look to keep pace with Real Madrid, who sit just two points ahead of them. Barca has a sizable lead at the top of the table with 73 points, sitting 11 points ahead of Real Madrid and 13 points ahead of Atletico. Kickoff for this match is set for 10:15 a.m. ET from Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Barcelona v. Atletico Madrid

Date: Sunday, April 23

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Barcelona: -110

Draw: +230

Atletico Madrid: +280

Moneyline pick: Barcelona -110

Barca haven’t lost a La Liga match since February 26 when Almeria got away with a 1-0 win over the league leaders. They’ve gone 4-2-0 since then, cementing themselves at the top of the table as they look to be cruising to their 27th La Liga title. Robert Lewandowski leads the league with 17 goals through 25 matches in his first season in Spain, though he hasn’t scored since April 1 when he bagged a brace against Elche.

Atletico Madrid are having a solid season as well, sitting in third place and a full nine points clear of fourth-place Real Sociedad. They likely won’t be able to catch Barcelona by the end of the season, but they’ll look to hold onto a top four spot which will result in a Champions League berth next season. Atletico is led by Antoine Griezmann, who has notched 11 goals and eight assists on the campaign so far through 29 matches.

Barcelona will look to get back to their winning ways after their last two matches ended in scoreless draws, while Atletico secured their sixth straight La Liga win with a 2-1 victory over Almeria last weekend.

While Atletico could give Barcelona a scare or two in the attacking third, expect the home side to walk away with all three points when the match comes to an end.