Full undercard for Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina lightweight fight

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov will put his IBF junior lightweight title on the line Saturday, April 22, when he squares off against Joe Cordina. These two will headline a 10-bout card full of intriguing matchups. The action will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET live from the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The ring walk for the main event will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Rakhimov (17-0-1) won the vacant junior lightweight title in June 2022 when he defeated Zelfa Barrett via TKO. The title was vacated by Cordina when he had a wrist injury. He also won the IBO junior lightweight title back in 2017 and defended it several times. The champ has won 14 career wins via KO and will look to add another one on Saturday, but it won’t be easy.

Cordina (15-0) will be anxious to get back in the ring and square off against Rakhimov. The two were supposed to clash back in November when the former was the champion, but a hand injury forced him to vacate the title. Now he is healthy and ready to give it a go. Cordina won the title by defeating Kenichi Ogawa via second-round KO. There was much joy that didn’t last long, but now he has his shot at redemption.

Full Card for Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina