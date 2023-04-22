Sandy Ryan vs. Marie-Pier Houle fight time, live stream, more for women’s welterweight bout

Sandy Ryan will square off against Marie Pier-Houle for the vacant WBO women’s welterweight title. The two fighters will be a part of 10 bout card that is headlined by a junior lightweight title bout between Shavkatdzhon Rahhimov. The event will take place at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

How to watch Sandy Ryan vs. Marie-Pier Houle

The action will get started at 2:00 p.m ET, and the ring walk will depend on where on the card this happens. The main event is expected to start at 5:45 p.m., so it will be no later than early in the 5 p.m. hour.

The fight will be available for streaming on DAZN.

Fighter history

Ryan (5-1) enters this one, having won her last two fights by unanimous decision. The one blemish in her young career came by a split decision against Erica Anabella Farias. Her professional career started in 2021, and she has already held and defended the WBC International junior welterweight title twice. Ryan is the heavy favorite in this one, and a chance to really make a statement in her young career with a victory.

Pier-Houle (8-0-1) has a near-perfect record, with the only blemish being a draw against Linda Dostalkov in 2019. Aside from that, she has won all of her bouts via unanimous decision and KO. This will be her first-ever title bout, so there could be some nerves that she needs to shake off prior to the bout. Her professional career began in 2019, and she has been pretty dominant. However, she will face her toughest test this weekend when she steps into the ring to face off against Ryan.

Fight odds

Ryan is the current betting favorite at -800 on the money line at Draftkings Sportsbook. Houle is the underdog at +500.

Full card for Sandy Ryan vs. Marie-Pier Houle