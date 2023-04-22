Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina fight time, live stream, more for lightweight bout

Shavkatdzhon Rakimov will put his IBF Super Featherweight title on the line when he steps into the ring to face Joe Cordina in a 12-round bout. The two fights will headline a 10-fight card filled with tons of anticipation leading up to the main event. The fight will take place live from the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

How to watch Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina

The action will begin at 2:00 p.m ET, with the ring walk for the main event expected to begin around 5:45 p.m ET.

The event will be available for streaming on the DAZN nationwide, except for in Australia and New Zealand.

Fighter history

Rakhimov (17-0-1) won the vacant IBF junior lightweight title in November 2022 when he defeated Zelfa Barrett via TKO. The title was vacated by Cordina after he suffered a hand injury. He is a former IBO World junior lightweight champion, and he last defended that title against Joseph Diaz in 2019. However, the match was ruled a draw, so the title remained vacant. This will be his first time in the ring this year, but he will need a big outing is he wants to regain his title.

Cordina (15-0) will look to regain his IBF junior lightweight title that he had to vacate soon after he won it. He defeated Kenichi Ogawa via second-round KO. In preparation for his first showdown against Rakhimov, he fractured his hand and had to vacate his title. He is extremely amped to get back into the ring after not being able to face off against his rival the first time. Cordina has nine career knockouts, and getting his tenth in this fashion would be icing on the cake. His professional career started in 2017 and has been able to cruise along and earn a title opportunity in just that short amount of time.

Cordina is currently the betting favorite on the money line at -265. Rakhimov is the underdog at +200.

Full card for Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina