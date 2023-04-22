Full undercard for AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom 2

In a rematch of sorts, YouTuber AnEsonGib will clash with TikToker Austin McBroom for the second time in less than a year. Gib-McBroom will fight as Main event of the High Stakes Tournament Quarter-Final event, taking place at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, April 22. Prior to the Main event, we will see seven bouts between various members of the digital creative space.

Of course, Gib and McBroom have faced off once before. Last September, the two shared the squared circle together, and put on one of the finest influencer fights on record (short sample size, I know). With both men showing grit and tenacity in the ring, AnEsonGib was declared the victory after knocking out McBroom in round 4. McBroom has since claimed to have been experiencing fatigue from COVID-19 that night.

Fast-forward to now, and both fighters are eager to get back to punching the other. McBroom, who is a former college basketball player, is 30 years old and stands at 5-foot-11 with a reach of 68 inches. Across the ring, Gib is 25 years old, standing at 5-foot-9 with a reach of 69.5 inches.

The beef between Gib and McBroom goes back even further than their first bout, but to the 2021 Social Gloves event: TikTok vs. YouTube. At that event, AnEsonGib strongly believed that McBroom was responsible for the “human error” incurred that mis-judged Gib’s fight that night. Gib eventually saw his MD win turn into a UD win after such “human error” was uncovered—yes, it’s quite confusing ...

Prior to Gib-McBroom 2, there are seven other bouts on the High Stakes quarterfinal fight card:

Full Card for AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom 2

Main event : AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom, men’s tournament

: AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom, men’s tournament Whindersson Nunes vs. Filip Marcinek, men’s tournament

King Kenny vs. My Mate Nate, men’s tournament

Jarvis vs. Tom Zanetti, men’s tournament

Elle Brooke vs. Ms. Danielka, women’s tournament

Whitney Johns vs. 6ar6ie6, women’s tournament

Emily Brooke vs. Amber O’Donnell, women’s tournament

Daniella Hemsley vs. Jully Poca, women’s tournament

There will be no odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for this event.