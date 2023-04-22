AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom 2 fight time, live stream, more

This coming Saturday, April 22, Kingpyn Boxing will showcase YouTubers Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib who are set to square off at OVO Wembley Arena in London, UK.

Celebrity boxing and its growing success has culminated into Kingpyn Boxing, an influencer boxing tournament that features 8 men and 8 women. Among these fighters are some of the most trending social media personalities. They will fight it out each round of the tournament to find out who is the best to don the gloves as social media standouts.

How to watch AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom 2

The fight will be streamed on Kingpyn Boxing via PPV and will be available for purchase online. The full tournament card is set to begin on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. ET

Fighter history

The two content creators each have history in the ring as Gib finished McBroom by way of fourth-round KO last September.

AnEsonGib is 1-1 as a professional but 3-0 in exhibitions. His pro loss came at the hands of Jake Paul back in 2020. AnEsonGib was featured on the YouTubers vs. TikTokers card, as his fight against Taylor Holder was ruled a draw. Gib disagreed with the ruling and based on the punch stats he had a solid case. Gib would then go on social media to call out McBroom, who orchestrated the event. The two finally settled the score last September when Gib silenced the doubters and dropped McBroom midway thought the fight.

Austin McBroom made his boxing debut during a YouTubers vs. TikTokers event in Miami, defeating Bryce Hall via TKO in three rounds. McBroom faced backlash after the event, with many claims of underpay from fighters and fellow event organizers. One of the fighters who voiced their displeasure was Gib and the two would continue a feud online. McBroom agreed to fight Gib in September and would go on to loss by fourth-round knockout. He now looks to get revenge.

Fight odds

DraftKings Sportsbook is not offering odds for any fight on this card.

Full card for AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom 2