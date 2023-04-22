Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Zurich Classic

The Zurich Classic is the only team event on the PGA TOUR But for Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, they might want to consider switching to the format full-time.

The 2022 Zurich Classic winners are back at TPC Louisiana, and hold a one-shot leader at -16 following the first 36 holes of play. Saturday’s action switches back to four ball (best ball) action, while Sunday’s play will be foursomes (alternate shot), which is the same order of play we saw on Thursday and Friday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook they are the favorites at +280, with the duo of Beau Hossler & Wyndham Clark at -15 the second choice at +400. Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell are the only other -15 team, and they check in at +450.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Zurich Classic on Saturday.