Full list of tee times for Final Round of Zurich Classic on Sunday

The final round of the 2023 Zurich Classic tees off Sunday at TPC Louisiana. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler walk the eighth fairway during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Zurich Classic, and some big movement on the leaderboard has the team Beau Hossler and Wyndham Clark as the leaders at -26 with 18 holes remaining for Sunday.

The fourball matches continue to be scoring-friendly, as the leaders combined for a -9 62 on Saturday to take one-shot advantage. They were one of three teams on that number tied for the low round of the day, with Keith Mitchell & Sungjae Im (-25 overall) doing so as well. Those two teams will be the last group on Sunday, with Vincent Norrman/Matthias Schwab, Matthew NeSmith/Taylor Moore, and Nick Hardy/Davis Riley all T3 at -23.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Hossler/Clark are the +140 favorites, with Mitchell/Im at +175. NeSmith/Moore are favored amongst the T3 teams, checking in at +900 for the upset.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with the Golf Channel having coverage from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET, and CBS taking over from 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET or until the final ball is holed in a playoff. PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ will have full coverage of streaming across four feed with the first shot on Sunday morning.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Zurich Classic on Sunday.

2023 Zurich Classic Round 4 tee times

1:35 PM Wyndham Clark Beau Hossler Keith Mitchell Sungjae Im
1:24 PM Vincent Norrman Matthias Schwab Matthew NeSmith Taylor Moore
1:13 PM Nick Hardy Davis Riley Sean O'Hair Brandon Matthews
1:02 PM Matt Fitzpatrick Alex Fitzpatrick Harris English Tom Hoge
12:51 PM Martin Trainer Chad Ramey Billy Horschel Sam Burns
12:40 PM Troy Merritt Robert Streb Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay
12:29 PM MJ Daffue Erik van Rooyen Byeong Hun An S.H. Kim
12:18 PM Adam Hadwin Nick Taylor Si Woo Kim Tom Kim
12:07 PM Hayden Buckley J.J. Spaun Justin Suh Sahith Theegala
11:56 AM Taylor Montgomery Kurt Kitayama Patton Kizzire Brendon Todd
11:45 AM Luke Donald Edoardo Molinari Nicolai Hojgaard Thorbjørn Olesen
11:34 AM Henrik Norlander Luke List Michael Gligic Taylor Pendrith
11:23 AM Matti Schmid Dylan Frittelli S.Y. Noh Michael Kim
11:12 AM Thomas Detry Victor Perez Joseph Bramlett Brandon Wu
11:01 AM Charley Hoffman Nick Watney Denny McCarthy Joel Dahmen
10:50 AM Doc Redman Sam Ryder David Lipsky Aaron Rai
10:39 AM Grayson Murray Wesley Bryan Hank Lebioda Tyler Duncan
10:30 AM Fabián Gómez Augusto Núñez

