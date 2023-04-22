Full list of tee times for Final Round of Zurich Classic on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Zurich Classic, and some big movement on the leaderboard has the team Beau Hossler and Wyndham Clark as the leaders at -26 with 18 holes remaining for Sunday.
The fourball matches continue to be scoring-friendly, as the leaders combined for a -9 62 on Saturday to take one-shot advantage. They were one of three teams on that number tied for the low round of the day, with Keith Mitchell & Sungjae Im (-25 overall) doing so as well. Those two teams will be the last group on Sunday, with Vincent Norrman/Matthias Schwab, Matthew NeSmith/Taylor Moore, and Nick Hardy/Davis Riley all T3 at -23.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Hossler/Clark are the +140 favorites, with Mitchell/Im at +175. NeSmith/Moore are favored amongst the T3 teams, checking in at +900 for the upset.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with the Golf Channel having coverage from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET, and CBS taking over from 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET or until the final ball is holed in a playoff. PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ will have full coverage of streaming across four feed with the first shot on Sunday morning.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Zurich Classic on Sunday.
2023 Zurich Classic Round 4 tee times
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:35 PM
|Wyndham Clark
|Beau Hossler
|Keith Mitchell
|Sungjae Im
|1:24 PM
|Vincent Norrman
|Matthias Schwab
|Matthew NeSmith
|Taylor Moore
|1:13 PM
|Nick Hardy
|Davis Riley
|Sean O'Hair
|Brandon Matthews
|1:02 PM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Harris English
|Tom Hoge
|12:51 PM
|Martin Trainer
|Chad Ramey
|Billy Horschel
|Sam Burns
|12:40 PM
|Troy Merritt
|Robert Streb
|Xander Schauffele
|Patrick Cantlay
|12:29 PM
|MJ Daffue
|Erik van Rooyen
|Byeong Hun An
|S.H. Kim
|12:18 PM
|Adam Hadwin
|Nick Taylor
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|12:07 PM
|Hayden Buckley
|J.J. Spaun
|Justin Suh
|Sahith Theegala
|11:56 AM
|Taylor Montgomery
|Kurt Kitayama
|Patton Kizzire
|Brendon Todd
|11:45 AM
|Luke Donald
|Edoardo Molinari
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|11:34 AM
|Henrik Norlander
|Luke List
|Michael Gligic
|Taylor Pendrith
|11:23 AM
|Matti Schmid
|Dylan Frittelli
|S.Y. Noh
|Michael Kim
|11:12 AM
|Thomas Detry
|Victor Perez
|Joseph Bramlett
|Brandon Wu
|11:01 AM
|Charley Hoffman
|Nick Watney
|Denny McCarthy
|Joel Dahmen
|10:50 AM
|Doc Redman
|Sam Ryder
|David Lipsky
|Aaron Rai
|10:39 AM
|Grayson Murray
|Wesley Bryan
|Hank Lebioda
|Tyler Duncan
|10:30 AM
|Fabián Gómez
|Augusto Núñez