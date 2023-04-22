Full list of tee times for Final Round of Zurich Classic on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Zurich Classic, and some big movement on the leaderboard has the team Beau Hossler and Wyndham Clark as the leaders at -26 with 18 holes remaining for Sunday.

The fourball matches continue to be scoring-friendly, as the leaders combined for a -9 62 on Saturday to take one-shot advantage. They were one of three teams on that number tied for the low round of the day, with Keith Mitchell & Sungjae Im (-25 overall) doing so as well. Those two teams will be the last group on Sunday, with Vincent Norrman/Matthias Schwab, Matthew NeSmith/Taylor Moore, and Nick Hardy/Davis Riley all T3 at -23.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Hossler/Clark are the +140 favorites, with Mitchell/Im at +175. NeSmith/Moore are favored amongst the T3 teams, checking in at +900 for the upset.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with the Golf Channel having coverage from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET, and CBS taking over from 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET or until the final ball is holed in a playoff. PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ will have full coverage of streaming across four feed with the first shot on Sunday morning.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Zurich Classic on Sunday.