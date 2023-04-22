Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, April 22

Intro

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, April 22

Shohei Ohtani ($6,100)

Mike Trout ($5,700)

Hunter Renfroe ($5,100)

Gio Urshela ($4,100)

This’ll cost you, but with the ageless Zack Greinke (0-3, 4.03 ERA) on the mound, the Angels should be in a good spot to produce on Saturday night. The run total at DraftKings Sportsbook is among the largest of the day at 9.5, while the Angels’ run total is the highest on the slate at 5.5. Ohtani and Trout are obvious inclusions here, while Renfroe and Urshela are both slugging .667 against Greinke in their careers across pretty large samples.

Julio Rodriguez ($5,800)

Eugenio Suarez ($4,000)

Cal Raleigh ($3,900)

Jarred Kelenic ($3,800)

While DraftKings Sportsbook has the run total here set at only 8, most of that has to do with Luis Castillo taking the mound for Seattle. Mikolas has been abysmal so far this season for the Cards, with an 8.10 ERA and a WHIP over 2. Rodriguez is a costly inclusion, but he’s currently riding a four-game hitting streak (including two homers) and the rest of this stack will help you make up those savings. Raleigh crushes right-handed pitching, while Kelenic is in the midst of a long-awaited breakout and Suarez has slugged an eye-popping 1.182 in his career against Mikolas with two homers in 14 plate appearances.

Marcus Semien ($5,800)

Nathaniel Lowe ($4,900)

Jonah Heim ($3,600)

Travis Jankowski ($3,200)

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Rangers’ team run total tonight set at 5.5, and it’s not hard to see why: A’s righty Shintaro Fujinami has gotten torched in his first three MLB starts, with a 11.37 ERA and over six walks per nine innings. Semien (1.339 OPS over the last week) and Heim (two straight games with a homer) have both been on fire of late, while Lowe and Jankowski have a profitable platoon advantage.