Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 3 on Saturday

The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs keeps rolling along on Saturday as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 of their series. The contest will tip at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Grizzlies handled the Lakers in a 103-93 victory on Wednesday to tie the series at 1-1.

Ja Morant is still dealing with a hand injury and is listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup. He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Game 1 on Sunday and missed Game 2 for Memphis. For Los Angeles, LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (foot), and Dennis Schroder (Achilles soreness) were all listed on the injury report as probable.

Los Angeles enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 221.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -4.5

Los Angeles’ struggles in Game 2 on Wednesday can be attributed to shooting just 41.2% from the field and being out-rebounded by Memphis. With a few days off, the Lakers should be able to deliver a better performance and will have a little bit of extra motivation from Dillon Brooks’ “bear poking” comments. The Grizzlies have a poor 14-26-1 against the spread record on the road this season and that will be tough to overcome even with Morant possibly back in the lineup. Take L.A. to cover and go up 2-1 in the series.

Over/Under: Over 221.5

Memphis is shooting under 50% from the field for this series and were able to secure a Game 2 victory with L.A.’s subpar shooting. The Lakers should have a better shooting percentage at home tonight and that should lift the point total for this one. Take the over.