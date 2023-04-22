Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Nets Game 4 on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to close out their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets Saturday afternoon when the two teams meet in Game 4. The 76ers hold a commanding 3-0 lead and will attempt to punch their ticket to the second round, while the Nets hope to extend the series and put some pressure on Philadelphia.

The big injury story is Joel Embiid, who suffered a knee sprain in Game 3 and has been ruled out for Game 4. There’s no definitely timeline for a return for the star center, but the 76ers hope he can come back as early as next week. The Nets are intact on the day-to-day injury front.

The 76ers are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 209. Philadelphia is -135 on the moneyline while Brooklyn is +115.

76ers vs. Nets, 1 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +2

It has seemed like the 76ers are toying with the Nets a bit in this series outside of the first game. Philadelphia has looked vulnerable in several moments in Games 2 and 3 but ultimately came out with wins in both games. The emotions from the Game 3 ejection shenanigans will certainly carry over into Game 4, so there could be some more heated moments between both sides. With Embiid out and the Nets fighting to avoid a sweep, take the home team to cover in this game and send the series back to Philadelphia for one more contest.

Over/Under: Under 209

The last two games have gone under this total, and Embiid being out certainly doesn’t help matters. The 76ers could see some slippage defensively with the big man out but the Nets haven’t really been able to get going offensively for a while now. They ranked 21st in points per game over the final 10 games of the regular season, and have gone under that average in three playoff games. The 76ers will be even more methodical offensively with Embiid out, as James Harden and Tyrese Maxey should slow things down. Look for another under to hit in this one.