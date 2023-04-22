Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Clippers Game 4 on Saturday

The Phoenix Suns will attempt to set up a closeout game at home when they meet the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday afternoon in Game 4 of their first-round series. The Suns hold a 2-1 lead after dropping Game 1, and look to take control of the series while the Clippers try to force at least one more game at their home arena.

Kawhi Leonard is once again sidelined for the Clippers with a knee injury. Leonard was considered day-to-day after missing Game 3 but the turnaround for Game 4 was too quick for him to recover in time. Paul George is also out for LA. Cam Payne is questionable for the Suns.

The Suns are 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 227. Phoenix is -300 on the moneyline while Los Angeles is +250.

Suns vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +7.5

Even with Leonard sidelined in Game 3, the Clippers covered this line and had several chances to potentially win the game. Norman Powell, Eric Gordon and Russell Westbrook know the importance of this contest and should come out hard. Ultimately, there’s still a talent gap that should allow the Suns to prevail but the Clippers will keep this close and cover the spread. LA was 5-6 this season ATS as a home underdog, while Phoenix was 11-9 ATS as a road favorite.

Over/Under: Over 227

The last two games have gone over this number, largely due to Phoenix finding its offensive rhythm. The Suns have scored 120+ points in each of the last two contests after hitting just 110 in the opener. The Clippers, buoyed by Powell and Westbrook, put up 124 points in Game 3. They have more than enough offensive firepower to keep pace with Phoenix, although they don’t offer much defensive resistance with Leonard out. Take the over in this game.